Honor 30 Pro+ review: the most beautiful, excessive smartphone

My Xiaomi Mi Air 13 accompanied me through my tertiary student life, followed by my voluntary service, and finally followed me in my freelance work - enabling me to have a positive attitude towards technology imports from China. Interest in foreign technology is so great in that dealers often offer express shipping lines and extended support for such incoming hardware. Purchasing devices such as the Honor 30 Pro+ in Europe or North America is therefore possible with a little bit of legwork and living with a few compromises. This review shows whether this smartphone is convincing enough to pick up even after having to go through a relatively long delivery time. A 90 Hz refresh rate for its display, a 5G capable Kirin 990 chipset, and the Periscope Camera with 5x optical zoom look promising at first glance.

What I like about the Honor 30 Pro+

Performance and hardware

Equipped with a Kirin 990 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of internal storage, the Honor 30 Pro+ is firmly positioned as a high-end smartphone where performance is concerned. This new smartphone is 5G-ready and is a massive performance monster courtesy of Huawei's' top processor from 2019. With the Honor 30 Pro+, you will hardly have to expect any kind of lag in everyday use. Standard apps such as the pre-installed browser or Huawei's AI Life app will pop up in a smooth manner, without having the smartphone break a sweat.

Chic design with quality components: The Honor 30 Pro+. / © AndroidPIT

Launching the mobile game known as Asphalt 9 took a little longer in the review, where the game required around 5 seconds to load the main menu before it proceeded to run smoothly on the highest graphic settings. Even when you are multitasking, you don't really seem to be able to push the phone to its performance limits. At the same time, YouTube videos can be viewed in 4K via the browser while pictures can be edited in the photo app simultaneously. Apart from the benchmark tests, I could not think of an application that would really push the Honor 30 Pro+ to its performance limits. This is only partly due to the powerful capability of the smartphone, but more about that later.

Honor has also included similarly lavish hardware in other parts of the smartphone. The integrated in-display fingerprint sensor reacts within about half a second. If that doesn't work, there is always facial recognition that helps unlock the handset. The smartphone will even display a somewhat pretentious "Face before fingerprint" message as part of the unlocking process. This handset also boasts of loud and surprisingly clear stereo speakers, in addition to an infrared blaster that enables the Honor 30 Pro+ to control TVs or digital SLR cameras.

Additionally, Honor's fast charging technology is also part of the deal via the included (in our review unit from China!) 30-watt power supply unit. With this, the Honor 30 Pro+ will recharge to 70 percent within a mere 30 minutes. Honor has also thought about reverse wireless charging in this model. Basically, you can place compatible smartphones, smartwatches or true wireless earphones like the Huawei FreeBuds 3 on the back of the handset and hence enable it to discharge juice to those depleted battery levels. But with a power of 5-watts, the technology is comparatively slow when I hung up the phone, where I had to take a long time to search for the right spot to make this happen during the review. However, the Honor 30 Pro+ charges wirelessly rather fast at 27 watts, provided a compatible charging pad is available.

Display with a 90 Hz refresh rate

Just as impressive, the 30 Pro+'s spec sheet proudly points to the smartphone's 6.67-inch AMOLED display. Thanks to punch-hole notch camera in front, it covers close to 90 percent of the front of the device and wraps itself around the case a little bit to the left and right. To be fair, however, I would like to mention that the cutout camera is quite large due to a pair of front-facing cameras. Nevertheless, the 30 Pro+ is still relatively compact with measurements of 160 x 73 x 8.4 millimeters after taking its display size into consideration.

The display of the Honor 30 Pro+ is impressive - and strongly reminiscent of a Huawei flagship. / © AndroidPIT

The screen doesn't steal the show because of its small bezels, but thanks to its refresh rate of 90 Hertz. Working in tandem with the speedy processor, the pre-installed Android 10 operating system works just great in a one-handed operation mode. At the same time, the screen is extremely bright which is typical for OLEDs, and boasts of extremely high contrasts. Thus, 4K content, which I had to laboriously download from the Internet (more about that later), look adequate in terms of quality.

The fact that Honor wraps the display just a wee a bit around the case on both sides was surprisingly well-liked in the review. In contrast to similarly constructed Samsung smartphones, this Honor device doesn't react to all finger inputs. Pulling down the notification bar or selecting menu items does not work here, and this ensures that the risk of incorrect entries is reduced when holding the Honor 30 Pro+ in your grip.

If you don't like edge displays, you'll be unhappy with the Honor 30 Pro+. / © AndroidPIT

The 50-megapixel camera

If you hold the smartphone in your hand while taking a picture, the large display will blur with the surrounding environment while showing the camera image. In this respect, the Honor 30 Pro+ offers pretty much all the options that are available in modern camera smartphones:

Honor P30 Pro+ technical specifications Main camera Telephoto camera Wide-angle camera Depth camera Front camera Megapixel 50 8 16 2 32 Focal length 23 millimeters 125 millimeters 18 millimeters - 26 millimeters Sensor size 1/1.28" - - - 1/2,8" Pixel size 2.44µm - - - 0,8µm Image stabilizer Optical Visual Digital - Digital Resolution Video Maximum 4K - - - - frames per second 60 fps - - 30 Slow Motion 1920 frames per second - - - -

The camera system on the back works well with Huawei's built-in camera software. As usual with HMS smartphones (that's what Huawei and Honor call their smartphones), you are supported by artificial intelligence that recognizes scenes and dynamically adjusts the camera settings. In addition, there are eight different filters that photographers can choose from, and those with very little experience in image editing software can safely ignore.

The Honor 30 Pro+ camera delivers beautiful colors and a high dynamic range. / © NextPit

Very useful, however, is the "high resolution" mode, which gives you access to the full 50 megapixels that the sensor provides. In all other modes, these are added together for better post-processing and used for all kinds of calculations. For example, the smartphone adds up all of the pixel power to enable a maximum digital zoom of 50x. Although this is no longer a special feature limited only to Samsung's 100x space zoom at the moment, it is still impressive to use. Here, it's more of a gimmick; although having zoom up to 10x magnification is definitely usable for many situations.

From ultra-wide-angle to 50x zoom, the phone covers an enormous focal length range. / © NextPit

The smartphone's video mode delivers a similarly positive surprise. With 4K resolution shot at 60 frames per second, the smartphone is on par with current digital cameras. In addition, there are super slow-motion shots in 1080p at 1920 frames per second, which are surprisingly easy to capture thanks to a motion detection function that kicks in at the beginning of each session.

The camera found on the Honor 30 Pro+ is a very good snapshot camera anyway. This is partly due to the reliable autofocus system. In this system, Honor combines its Omni-directional Aufotocus technology via phase recognition, PDAF for short, with laser autofocus. The result is fast and above all, reliable focusing on subjects. This can be illustrated very well if you configure using the volume rockers the "ultra snapshot" function. When you decide to make use of this function, just double-tap quickly, and within 0.2 to 0.5 seconds, the phone will take a photo.