Himiway C5 Launched: First Long-Range E-bike with Motorbike Styling
Most e-bikes coming out today feature conventional styling, so if you want an e-bike with motorcycle touches, chances are very slim. However, Himiway, the popular long-range e-bike maker, might have a possible solution to that with the new Himiway C5.
Announced first at CES, it has now launched the Himiway C5 in the USA for $2,099. It's the company's first e-bike entry with a motorbike design. They even dubbed the C5 as an e-motorbike that is built for both bike lane and off-road trail use.
Himiway C5 is a rugged and unique full-suspension e-bike
What makes the Himiway C5 immediately stand out is the extended saddle similar to a dirt motorbike, ditching the seatpost. This seat design accommodates a wide range of rider profiles and adds better comfort on off-beat paths. There's even a nifty cupholder on top and a customizable ambient LED lighting below.
Unlike many e-bikes, the C5 gets a large and high-brightness LED headlight and auto-illuminating rear light. Meanwhile, the colored LCD screen shows the remaining battery range, speed, traveled distance, and other essential statuses. It also has a USB port to connect your dashcam or charge your smartphone.
Himiway's C5 also comes with full suspension, but it remains lightweight and sturdy, too. It only tips 88 lbs. with the battery, as its frame is made from aerospace-grade aluminum, but this can hold a max weight of 330 lbs. (150 kg). The front is supported by an inverted mountain bike-grade fork lift suspension while the rear gets an air pressurized shock absorber.
The Himiway C5 is available in ink gray and white finishes, though you can personalize it with a different paint job and stickers.
Integrated into the saddle is a 48 V (960 Wh capacity) battery cell with up to 80 miles (ca. 128 km) of range from a single full charge, which is more than the average range you'll be getting from many alternatives. It is coupled with a 750 W motor that produces 86 Nm of torque and 28 mph top speed, which is assisted by a torque sensor for real-time electric adjustment and a Shimano gearbox.
In terms of safety, the Himiway C5 uses dual piston hydraulic disc brakes both on the front and rear wheels that manage the two all-terrain Kenda fat tires with a side reflector measured at 20" x 4". At the same time, there's also a thumb throttle for safer control of the bike's speed when cruising.
How to buy the Himiway C5: Price, shipping, and up to $1200 off
In the States, Himiway C5 will cost $2099 shipped after applying the code nextpit200 on check out. At this price, you get an added piece of mind when ordering as it has a 2-year warranty and 15-day return policy with free shipping for returns relating to manufacturing issues.
The company is also giving away discounts of 20% on accessories within the year of your purchase and $300 off on bikes or accessories for your next purchase. While all over Himiway's store, you can get up to $1200 off for items, including the Himiway C3, C5, and A7 Pro, valued at $5,000 or more ($350 off for $2700 and $650 for $3,700).
Have you been looking or planning to upgrade to a long-range e-bike? What are thoughts on the new Himiway C5? We're eager to hear your answers in the comments.
