Himiway C5 Launched: First Long-Range E-bike with Motorbike Styling

Most e-bikes coming out today feature conventional styling, so if you want an e-bike with motorcycle touches, chances are very slim. However, Himiway, the popular long-range e-bike maker, might have a possible solution to that with the new Himiway C5.

Announced first at CES, it has now launched the Himiway C5 in the USA for $2,099. It's the company's first e-bike entry with a motorbike design. They even dubbed the C5 as an e-motorbike that is built for both bike lane and off-road trail use.

Affiliate offer Himiway C5 The Himiway C5 is now available for order at $2099 shipped after applying the coupon code 'nextpit200'

Himiway C5 is a rugged and unique full-suspension e-bike

What makes the Himiway C5 immediately stand out is the extended saddle similar to a dirt motorbike, ditching the seatpost. This seat design accommodates a wide range of rider profiles and adds better comfort on off-beat paths. There's even a nifty cupholder on top and a customizable ambient LED lighting below.

Unlike many e-bikes, the C5 gets a large and high-brightness LED headlight and auto-illuminating rear light. Meanwhile, the colored LCD screen shows the remaining battery range, speed, traveled distance, and other essential statuses. It also has a USB port to connect your dashcam or charge your smartphone.

Himiway C5 features an integrated LCD screen and thumb throttle. / © Himiway

Himiway's C5 also comes with full suspension, but it remains lightweight and sturdy, too. It only tips 88 lbs. with the battery, as its frame is made from aerospace-grade aluminum, but this can hold a max weight of 330 lbs. (150 kg). The front is supported by an inverted mountain bike-grade fork lift suspension while the rear gets an air pressurized shock absorber.

The Himiway C5 is available in ink gray and white finishes, though you can personalize it with a different paint job and stickers.

Himiway C5 is a full suspension e-bike with an inverted MTB-grade fork front suspension and rear shock. / © Himiway

Integrated into the saddle is a 48 V (960 Wh capacity) battery cell with up to 80 miles (ca. 128 km) of range from a single full charge, which is more than the average range you'll be getting from many alternatives. It is coupled with a 750 W motor that produces 86 Nm of torque and 28 mph top speed, which is assisted by a torque sensor for real-time electric adjustment and a Shimano gearbox.

In terms of safety, the Himiway C5 uses dual piston hydraulic disc brakes both on the front and rear wheels that manage the two all-terrain Kenda fat tires with a side reflector measured at 20" x 4". At the same time, there's also a thumb throttle for safer control of the bike's speed when cruising.

How to buy the Himiway C5: Price, shipping, and up to $1200 off

In the States, Himiway C5 will cost $2099 shipped after applying the code nextpit200 on check out. At this price, you get an added piece of mind when ordering as it has a 2-year warranty and 15-day return policy with free shipping for returns relating to manufacturing issues.

The company is also giving away discounts of 20% on accessories within the year of your purchase and $300 off on bikes or accessories for your next purchase. While all over Himiway's store, you can get up to $1200 off for items, including the Himiway C3, C5, and A7 Pro, valued at $5,000 or more ($350 off for $2700 and $650 for $3,700).

Have you been looking or planning to upgrade to a long-range e-bike? What are thoughts on the new Himiway C5? We're eager to hear your answers in the comments.