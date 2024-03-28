Himiway A7 Pro: Save Big on this Offroad-Capable Commuter E-Bike

Most city or urban e-bikes are usually designed for dwelling on paved roads, which means they get the basic comfort without minding the random potholes and bumps along the way. Himiway, the e-bike maker specialised on long-range models, is now revolutionizing how commuter electric bikes should be with the new high-end A7 Pro.

Himiway A7 Pro is a city e-bike with a hunch of off-road bike tech

The Himiway A7 Pro was unveiled alongside the off-roader C5, and both bikes are now launching. Named as a “Pro” entry, the A7 Pro focuses on ultimate ride comfort and design refinements. It has a four-bar linkage rear shock absorber, which you can find on some high-end mountain bikes. This greatly eliminates vibration, which you can notice even when you're riding inside flat or paved bike lanes.

Himiway A7 Pro comes with a 4-bar linked rear shock absorber and front fork suspension. / © Himiway

The rear suspension is coupled with a Suntour X1 Boost front fork with 120 mm travel and a pair of 27.5×2.4-inch Schwalbe city tires for reduced friction and wrapped on a 13-inch stainless steel spoke wheel. For maximum comfort, the seat post is adjustable and has an ultra comfort saddle. Unlike on the Himiway C5's 7-speed gearbox, the A7 Pro has a 9-speed Shimano Derailleur.

Himiway A7 Pro features more range in a lightweight build

Despite the large 720 Wh battery capacity, the Himiway A7 Pro only tips the scale at 77 lb (ca. 35 kg) weight with 300 lb (ca. 136 kg) max payload support. This is primarily due to the aerospace-grade aluminum frame—even so, the pedals and kick stand are made of aluminum alloy. Likewise, this battery size gets you a 50-mile range between charges, which is higher compared to what you're getting from most e-bikes in its class.

Himiway A7 Pro is powered by a 720 Wh battery capacity for up to 50 miles range and 500 W mid-drive motor that outputs 130 Nm of torque. You can check the remaining battery and traveled distance in the 3.5-inch color screen. / © Himiway

The LG-made battery cells power the 500 W mid-drive motor, which is integrated with a torque sensor for a seamless electric pedal assist. The setup produces 130 Nm of torque, which is useful for quicker starts and easier climbs in ascending roads. Riders can adjust the speed through the thumb throttle.

In regards to safety, Himiway's A7 Pro has 180-mm hydraulic brakes in front and rear. There's an auto-illuminating stop light while the handle bar houses the 48 V LED headlight, integrated color LCD screen to display battery range and bike data, and USB 3.0 charging, among others. You can also find an ABUS bike lock integrated into the rear wheel.

How to buy the Himiway A7 Pro and get discounts

Himiway has priced the A7 Pro for $2399, but this price is slashed by $200, dropping the final price to $2199 shipped using the 'nextpit200' code at checkout. What's included is a 2-year warranty support and 15-day return policy. You can pick the bike in various colorways, including light gray, emerald green, green, black/white, and orange.

Similar with the early bird offers for the Himiway C5 and C3, you will get 20 percent off on accessories that you can use within the first year of your A7 Pro purchase. You also get a $300 one-time discount for your next purchase or a chance to get a full refund. Plus, a $350 off is given for orders amounting to $2700, $650 for $3700, and $1,200 for $5000 and up.