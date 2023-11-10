Seeking High-Paying Tech Jobs? Discover the Top Cities You Should Know About

The 2020s may be already defined as the decade of remote work, where both the perception and the reality are that you can carry out most roles from anywhere, whether you’re out west or back east, at the top of a mountain or by the beach.

That’s all true, but it doesn’t discount the importance of tech hubs as places where some of the best people, biggest companies and most lucrative positions can be found.

That could mean San Francisco, New York, Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore or elsewhere, depending on a number of factors. The global tech industry is valued at an astounding $5.2 trillion, so, of course, cities around the world are willing to pay the price to attract talent.

That said, if you’ve got itchy feet in more ways than one, there are a number of factors that you should consider beyond actually landing that dream job in a new city.

Salary expectations are foremost, naturally, and as you might expect, there is extensive proof for where the most popular destinations are on this front.

Several U.S. cities are acknowledged among the world’s top destinations for tech talent, but San Francisco remains at the top, behind only Doha, the capital of Qatar. This is no surprise, given that San Francisco and Silicon Valley are the cradle of the global tech industry.

The salary for a tech professional in San Francisco varies, but if you relocate here, you could expect to earn an average of up to $130,000 or more. However, high salaries and the reputation that comes with it also drive up the cost of living.

A slightly lower salary in a different destination may yield a better disposable income; after all, the U.S. tech sector accounts for 35% of the global tech market, with Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and even Las Vegas also in the top ten highest-paying cities.

Once you have decided where your career adventure will bring you next, here are some other tips on how to prepare, as well as complete the transition.

Do your research: Every new city will have its cultural differences, hotspots, dos and don’ts; it’s important that you consider what your new life will be like outside the workplace.

Expand your network now: This is good advice for any eventuality at this stage, but once you’ve committed to making the move, use social media to develop a professional network in that region. Reach out to communities that match your personality, and before long you should have a flourishing circle.

Listen to the experts: It’s not just about people in your sector. Accountants, real estate agents, recruiters and more can guide you to best decisions when it comes to building your new life.

Make a to-do list: This seems like a no-brainer, but do it anyway. Research and planning for your big move can turn into a complex, unwieldy process. Take it all into account with a rolling to-do list incorporating anything related to developing this next chapter in your career.

Believe in yourself and be patient: There’s a reason why these destinations are in demand, so you may not land that dream job on your first pass. If you get rebuffed in the interview process, continue planning and you’ll get there.

Salesforce needs no introduction; the cloud-based business management platform is advertising the role of Software Architect at its HQ in San Francisco. This position requires technical skills and outstanding analytical and influencing ability, combined with extraordinary business insight. It is very well-paid, so if this sounds like you, this could be the catalyst for a whole new life.

San Francisco truly is home to the best-known brands in the sector; Autodesk is one of the most popular design platforms across a wide range of industries from video gaming to architecture. The company is seeking a Senior Software Engineer to join its team. In this role, you will be instrumental in driving key parts of the cloud data platform of Autodesk as part of an agile engineering team with a global focus, working on applications that directly impact the millions of users of Autodesk products.

Oppenheimer & Co is less well-known outside of tech circles, but the search for a Software Technology Director features a very high salary and the chance to join an influential global investment bank. Its Technology, Media and Communications team is actively seeking a software-focused Director for its San Francisco office. In this role, you will work closely with senior members of the group to actively manage business development opportunities and oversee client pitch presentations, idea generation and deal execution.

