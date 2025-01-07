Hot topics

High Blood Pressure? Withings’ New BP Monitor Can Help

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Withings BPM Vision CES 2025 b
© Withings
Camila Rinaldi
Camila Rinaldi Head of Editorial

The CDC reports that heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, with cancer close behind. Stroke holds the fifth spot, highlighting the critical importance of cardiovascular health. If you're over 40—especially if you've crossed into the high blood pressure range—owning a reliable blood pressure monitor is no longer optional. Enter the Withings BPM Vision, just unveiled at CES 2025.

BPM Vision: Smarter Blood Pressure Monitoring

Withings has expanded its portfolio with the BPM Vision, a sleek, next-generation blood pressure monitor designed to make heart health management smarter and more intuitive. While the company already offers the BPM Connect, Matthieu Menanteau, Digital CX Director at Withings, highlights that the BPM Vision caters to U.S. users' preference for an attached cuff design in blood pressure monitors.

This device comes loaded with advanced features, including a high-resolution screen, on-device tutorials, and multi-user support, making it easy to use for everyone. Its real-time feedback and motivational nudges should be especially valuable for older adults or those new to self-monitoring.

A blood pressure monitor in a gray carrying case with instructions displayed on the screen.
BPM Vision blood pressure monitor with carry case—portable and convenient. / © Withings

Thanks to seamless Wi-Fi connectivity with the Withings app, the BPM Vision integrates effortlessly into your daily routine, allowing users to share data directly with physicians for more efficient and personalized care.

Key features include:

  • Clinical Accuracy: Reliable systolic and diastolic readings.
  • Educational Tutorials: Step-by-step instructions for first-time users.
  • Smart Connectivity: Data syncs wirelessly with the app for easy tracking.
  • Customizable Cuffs: Adjustable for different arm sizes.
  • Multi-User Capability: Supports up to eight users.

Set for an April 2025 release, BPM Vision is priced at $129.95 and awaits FDA clearance. Initially, it will be available exclusively in the United States.

A woman sitting at a table, measuring her blood pressure with a device.
The BP Monitor offers real-time feedback and tips, perfect for older or new users. / © Withings

Why It Matters

As someone over 40 and mindful of my health, I’m excited to see Withings introducing a blood pressure monitor designed specifically for the U.S. market. Technology is most effective when it’s comfortable and aligns with familiar habits. If an attached cuff is the key to making clinically accurate BP devices more accessible, it’s a smart move that meets the growing need for reliable health monitoring tools.

Yesterday, Withings introduced a concept device designed to act as the central hub of their health ecosystem—a bold idea that highlights their forward-thinking approach, though it remains more of a vision than a finished product. In contrast, the BPM Vision is a practical, well-developed example of Withings' capability to deliver high-quality health devices, with the potential to become a valuable tool for health-conscious users.

How are you staying on top of your blood pressure, and could smarter tech make a difference in your routine?

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2024

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

Go to comment (0)
Camila Rinaldi

Camila Rinaldi
Head of Editorial

With over a decade of experience in tech product reviews, I’ve recently embraced the world of wearables and developed a passion for digital health innovations. While I am now deeply immersed in the Apple ecosystem, my enthusiasm for Android still burns strong. Formerly editor-in-chief at AndroidPIT and Canaltech in Brazil, I now share my insights with the US audience at nextpit. Beyond tech, I cherish my vinyl collection and believe exploring local cuisine is the best way to discover new places. Join me as I explore the fusion of technology and culture in our everyday lives.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing