Have You Heard About Returnships?

When U.S. workers started voluntarily leaving their jobs in the early part of 2021—47 million to be exact—the so-called Great Resignation resulted in staff shortages across almost all industries.

Two years on, unemployment rates have steadily declined (Statista estimates that as of December 2022, 7.72 million Americans are unemployed, compared to 6.52 million in January 2022), however for many highly skilled and experienced individuals, re-entering the workforce comes with its own set of challenges and this is where “returnships” come in.

Essentially an internship, but for someone with extensive experience who has been out of the job market for two years or more, a returnship is paid and lasts for a specific duration, usually three to six months.

Back-to-work

Apart from addressing staffing shortages, returnships can be mutually beneficial for both employers and employees for a number of reasons. Those looking for a new job can address any lingering gaps on their resumes, and simultaneously avail of the chance to upskill in new advances in tech. Brushing up on the soft skills that likely lay dormant during their self-imposed hiatus––but are essential in the workplace––is also a bonus.

From the employer side, returnships afford organizations the opportunity to tap into a talent pool of highly experienced individuals who can bring a new perspective. They also allow organizations to actively address gender and diversity imbalances, and create opportunities for more women to progress to senior roles in the future.

Leading the way

Some of the most famous companies in the world are already paving the way with their returnship programmes. These include Goldman Sachs (which has been offering returnships since 2008), Accenture, Amazon, Klarna and Citi, which all offer return-to-work programmes as a way to capture talent.

The only downside to a returnship is that employment isn’t guaranteed at the end of its tenure, although typically an organization won’t want to let go of an experienced professional who shows potential.

