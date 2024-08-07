Following the brief leakage last month, Google has officially announced its all-new streamer, aptly named Google TV Streamer. The pricier device replaces the Google Chromecast. It features a new design along with upgraded specs and smart home features and integration of the Gemini AI model .

New design for Google's 2024 streamer and remote

The Google TV Streamer shifts from the dongle and stick form factor we've accustomed to into a set-top box. It now comes in a slightly angled and sleek top-panel sitting in a smaller elliptical base. This design adds the advantage of easily placing the device on a table without the need to insert it behind a television or monitor.

In terms of ports and interface, the Google TV Streamer has HDMI 2.1, Ethernet, USB-C port for power supply, and a multifunction button located behind the device's back. Additionally, there is Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity available.

Google's new TV Streamer Voice Remote is longer and has a couple of new buttons. / © Google

The device arrives with a refreshed voice remote, too, which boasts a matte finish for better grip, a customizable button, and a voice-finding feature for locating the controller once you misplaced it by pressing the button on the back of the base unit.

Google TV Streamer is faster, has AI, and works as a smart hub

Besides the new look, Google is giving its Google TV Streamer several upgrades internally. The company touts that the device has a 22 percent faster processor than the 2020 Google TV, although performance might still not be on par with 2015's Nvidia Shield TV or the current Apple TV. The memory is also bigger with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. Google says this results in a noticeable faster load times.

Google's latest TV streamer outputs 4K HDR video at 60 fps. Plus, it supports formats like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Another novelty with Google TV Streamer is integration with Matter and Thread router support for pairing and controlling Matter-enabled accessories and devices. The Google TV Streamer can also work as a smart home hub, ditching the need to purchase a dedicated hub or a speaker.

Google TV Streamer utilizes Gemini AI to get content summaries, highlights, and screensavers. / © Google

Google added that the new set-top box takes advantage of one of the Gemini AI models. For example, the Google TV Streamer can generate screensavers based on your preference and provide summaries and highlights in content and programs.

Google is also bringing its Google Home panel to the Google TV Streamer. The new section offers shortcuts and quick access to smart home devices and controls on top of your favorite multimedia items.

The Google TV Streamer is priced at $99 and will be available on September 24, 2024. It is offered in porcelain and hazel colorways, with the latter exclusively available from the Google Store.

Do you prefer the new style of the Google TV Streamer compared to the previous Chromecast dongles/sticks? Let us hear your opinion in the comments.