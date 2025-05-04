Hot topics

Google TV's Setup Just Became Incredibly Easy Sans the App

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Google TV Gemini AI features
© Google
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

If you find setting up your Google TV a bit tedious, you're not alone. The process of installing apps and manually inputting details can feel arduous for some users. Fortunately, Google is addressing this by making the process more seamless in the future. These enhancements are initially set to be available on select Hisense TVs before expanding to more Google TV devices.

Having recently set up a Google TV-ready smart TV, I found that successfully linking my Google account involved more steps on both my phone and the TV than I anticipated, resulting in a less-than-ideal initial experience. However, this is finally changing.

No Need to Scan During Google TV Setup (for Android Users)

In a product blog post, Google announced that Android users will no longer need to download the Google Home app as the initial step when setting up a new Google TV. Instead, users will automatically receive a notification once the new TV is booted for the first time, eliminating the current requirement to scan a code displayed on the screen. For iOS users, they will still be able to directly scan the QR code shown on the TV to initiate pairing and setup.

Google TV setup screen with QR code and instructions for Android and iOS phones.
Google TV for Android and iOS is getting upgrades for faster setup process. / © Google

Beyond removing the initial app download for Android users, Google is also improving app installations on Google TV devices. This includes faster app downloads and installations, while also allowing users to begin using the TV while installations run in the background. Additionally, the update will optimize storage for app downloads, enabling the installation of more apps and games.

The improvements extend to connectivity between Google TV devices and smart home devices and accessories. Google states that this will result in faster response times when controlling and adjusting smart home devices connected to the Google Home ecosystem via the app or voice commands. The new AI screensavers will also be included with this update.

This enhanced setup experience will first be available on Hisense's 2025 U7 series and U8 series smart TVs. Google plans to extend this feature to other Google TV devices and compatible third-party TVs, mentioning Walmart's Onn streaming devices as another recipient. This will likely also include the new Google TV Streamer 4K.

Do you own a Google TV? What has your experience been so far? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Source: Google Blog

Best Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa 

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing