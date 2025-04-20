In the future, manufacturers who want to use Android together with Google services will be required to provide at least 32 gigabytes of data storage on their devices. This presents challenges in two key areas.

Smartphones or tablets with less than 32 gigabytes of storage are now extremely rare, even in the entry-level segment. Most budget models already offer at least 64 gigabytes of storage.

Google appears to be leveraging this trend by raising its hardware requirements. According to Android Authority, manufacturers who want to include Google Mobile Services (GMS) on their devices must now ensure a minimum of 32 gigabytes of storage. This applies only if GMS is to be pre-installed, as Google has limited control over the Android base itself.

The core of Android is part of the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), which can be used without complying with Google’s specifications. Amazon, for instance, follows this route with its Fire OS, used on its tablets and streaming devices. Although it is a standalone fork of Android, it remains compatible with the AOSP framework.

Are Google's requirements becoming a risk for users?

At first glance, the new requirements may seem unproblematic. However, Android is also used by many manufacturers in other sectors. These companies often install the OS on TV boxes and smart home devices, where cost-efficiency is key to competing with well-established industry leaders. In such cases, storage is often one of the components sacrificed to reduce costs.

Phone memory full? Time for a digital spring-cleaning

As a result, manufacturers of ultra-budget devices may increasingly turn to older versions of the operating system—potentially raising security risks for users. This issue extends beyond just new devices. Many older models on the second-hand market could lose their appeal. Devices like aging tablets may still serve well as secondary screens around the house—unless they become security liabilities.

This concern is heightened by Google's increasing pressure on users of older Android versions. The company, part of the Alphabet holding, recently announced that security updates will only be provided for devices running Android 13 or newer. Older versions, still in use on many devices, will no longer receive security patches—like the Android 12.

Got an older device? Please let us know how you're handling the shift—we’d love to hear from you in the comments!