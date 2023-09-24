Google's Repair Mode Could Hide Pixel Devices Data During Service

Unlike Samsung's Android Galaxy smartphones and tablets that come with maintenance mode to easily preserve data while the device is being fixed, Google has not been able to simulate the same advantage even on its Pixel line. However, a new finding could suggest a similar feature for Pixel could be in the works on Android 14 .

According to the codes discovered by developer Mishaal Rahman from the Android 14 QPR1 beta, Google has seemingly added lines that mention of a “Repair mode”. Although it doesn't clearly mention of what is the direct purpose of the tool or how it should operate on Pixel phones, the source believes this could somehow mirror Samsung's maintenance mode.

How Google's repair mode for Pixel phones may work

Essentially, how maintenance mode works on Galaxy devices is that it creates a new profile usable only while the unit is in service in addition to the current one by the owner. This allows the user's data to be secured and hidden on the main profile. After the repair, this profile can just be accessed by disabling the maintenance mode function instead of manually backing up and restoring data.

However, what the account specifically speculates is that Google's repair mode could leverage the DSU or Dynamic System Updates feature that was introduced back on Android 10. With this method, the Pixel phone would use and boot on a temporary system image and subsequently preserve the device's main image.

Furthermore, it is said that Google could add a security measure while a Pixel device is being repaired, such as only allowing the owner to disable the Repair mode. Hence, third parties wouldn't be able to forcefully turn off the mode and then gain access to the user's data.

It is not confirmed if the tool will be available on the stable version of Android 14 QPR1 that is slated to be released around in December. It might actually end up being delayed and shipped with later versions of Android 14 updates. Regardless, the feature already looks to be a useful addition that many Pixel users could benefit from.

