Google wants to restrict tracking: Privacy Sandbox is coming

Google now wants to do something about the issue by introducing the "Privacy Sandbox" to increase data protection on Android devices. The company primarily wants to limit the transfer of data to third parties and give users more control.

TL;DR

Google introduces Privacy Sandbox.

Data sharing with third parties is to be limited.

The first beta is to launch by the end of 2022.

As a budding tech journalist, my browser history is full of all kinds of smartphones, computers, video games, and tech gadgets. As it can be expected, I'm shown ads that pick up on these very topics. That's just how advertising algorithms work. However, to be honest, I hardly have any idea what data exactly is passed on to third parties when, for example, I am once again immersed in one of my favorite free games on my smartphone.

This is exactly where Google wants to start with the Privacy Sandbox. The company plans to introduce new and more private advertisements in a multi-year initiative. The focus is primarily on data sharing and the associated tracking and improvement of the advertising ID. Google is also exploring secure ways for apps to integrate with the advertising SDK.

We're also exploring technologies that reduce the potential for covert data collection, including safer ways for apps to integrate with advertising SDKs. - Anthony Chavez, VP Product Management Android

Beta this year

Google wants to release the Privacy Sandbox in various developer versions first. The company will release these throughout the year, and then a public beta will finally become available at the end of the year. First information about the project surfaced on July 28, 2021. In a blog post, Google already promised that it wanted to improve data privacy. On the official Privacy Sandbox website, you can find initial information about the privacy project.

The topic "Advertising ID" is considered to be somewhat critical. Google does not want to completely remove this function, but there are supposed to be some adjustments. Google is trying to find a compromise between the protection of users and the requirements of companies. The published statement also contains a quick jab at the main competitor Apple.

We realize that other platforms have taken a different approach to ads privacy, bluntly restricting existing technologies used by developers and advertisers. We believe that - without first providing a privacy-preserving alternative path - such approaches can be ineffective and lead to worse outcomes for user privacy and developer businesses. - Anthony Chavez, VP Product Management Android

The search engine giant does not want strict data protection. This is especially true for developers. Almost all free apps are financed by advertising. If there was no tracking at all, it would hardly be possible to finance larger companies. It remains to be seen how long we will have to wait for the first developer version and whether Google simply wants to take advantage of the privacy change.

