Google Play Music to shut down in September

Google's first-party music player, Google Play Music, will begin initially shutting down in September. The move will start to affect some users next month, with plans for the service to be completely offline by the end of October. Google is instead concentrating on its YouTube Music app.

Google announced the news via a post on the official YouTube Blog. Google Play Music users will no longer be able to stream from or use the Google Play Music app once the shut down begins in their region. Starting in late August, you will no longer be able to purchase and pre-order music or upload and download music from Google Play Music through Music Manager.

Google is also making changes to the Google Play Store as well as Music Manager. YouTube Music will completely replace Google Play Music by December 2020. The shutdown will initial begin in New Zealand and South Africa, with all other global markets following in October.

YouTube Music is Google's single Spotify competitor from now on. / © AndroidPIT

How to transfer your library from Google Play Music to YouTube Music

If you haven't done already, you can transfer your Google Play Music library to YouTube music using the specifically designed online tool. This will allow you to transfer your entire Google Play Music account, including your music recommendations, playlists, uploads and purchases, as well as your entire library of songs, to YouTube Music. Depending on how much content you have attached to your account, the process can take up to a few hours to complete.

The transfer tool has been online since May 2020, but Google is now urging users to make the switch before it pulls the plug for good on Google Play Music. If you don't transfer before the shutdown, you run the risk of losing your music collection.

Anyone who does not want to move from Google Play Music to YouTube Music can simply wait for the old music player to be discontinued. Any Google Play Music subscriptions will be canceled automatically.

Will you miss Google Play Music? Let us know below the line.