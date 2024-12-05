Google Play has evolved into more than just a platform for apps. Over the years, Google has consistently enhanced it to benefit both users and developers. The latest Play Integrity API update introduces further security improvements that is aimed at safeguarding Android devices .

What Is the Play Integrity API?

The Play Integrity API is a security feature that enables apps and the operating system to communicate, verifying that apps are running on secure, uncompromised hardware—such as non-rooted Android devices.

By implementing these safeguards, Google reduces the risk of malware attacks that can compromise sensitive data through phishing, spoofing, or other malicious methods. With the latest changes, developers will gain even more control over verifying their app environments.

Android Apps Will Detect Outdated Software

A significant enhancement focuses on device recognition, particularly the "meets strong integrity" response. This update allows the API to check whether a device is running the latest software and enables developers to restrict app functionality based on a device’s security status.

For example, the API can detect whether an Android phone has received security updates over the past year. If the device falls behind on updates, developers can limit app features or user access, enhancing security.

Google's Play Integrity API flow chart to assess the process. / © Google

This feature is especially critical for financial, banking, and enterprise apps, where actions like unauthorized money transfers or account modifications can be blocked if the device fails to meet security standards.

According to Google's blog post, this feature will be available on devices running Android 13 and later. However, for Android 12 and older devices, developers can implement alternative security measures, including more stringent restrictions.

In addition, the update improves the API's performance by reducing latency, and enabling faster communication between apps and the operating system, resulting in a smoother user experience.

Developers already using the Play Integrity API can switch to the new device recognition verdict immediately. Google also plans to automatically update the API for all developers by May 2025.

