Hot topics

Google Ends Android Apps Bug-Hunting Program, But Don't Worry

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit google pixel 8 back front
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Google is among those companies that run bounty programs that let researchers find vulnerabilities in its products and services. Google introduced a similar program that solely focuses on checking Android apps. But as announced, the company said it is shutting the initiative after several years citing a reason that Android's security features have become more robust over the years.

Why Google has a bug-hunting program

For starters, the Google Play Service Reward Program or GPSRP was launched in 2017, which incentivized researchers and individual bug bounty hunters to find and disclose security loopholes or vulnerabilities in Android apps. It's a separate program from Google's other program that is centered on the hardware front.

The findings in GPSRP range in the form of remote code executions to sensitive data being possibly exposed and other types of security shortcomings in popular and major apps. The more complex and critical the vulnerabilities they find, the bigger the amount will be given with up to $20,000 worth of rewards available.

Since its inception, Google said the GSPRP has contributed to significant security enhancements and proven to be very useful. Per the last annual report, it was highlighted that Google stopped 2.28 million privacy-violating apps and banned about 333,000 malicious developer accounts in 2023. Additionally, Google has rejected more than 200,000 app submissions that don't adhere to Android's security and permission control protocols.

Android 15 Beta 2 adds new Private Space
You can lock apps into the Private Space and stop their notifications and content from appearing and getting accessed / © Google

The data from the program has also helped Google bring vital improvements to its security tools, such as giving Play Protect a real-time malware-scanning feature which even works when sideloading apps. Even so, Android 15 comes with updated Play Integrity API and AI-powered security features.

Google explained (via Android Authority) that its decision to retire the GSPRP has been attributed to the "overall increase posture" in the Android OS. At the same time, it added that the number of vulnerabilities it received recently has decreased, indicating that its measures implemented have been effective.

The program is set to be shut down on August 31, 2024. However, the company said they will review all submissions they received and plan to announce the final decision on these reports by September 30, 2024.

How do you protect your device from security vulnerabilities? Do you have specific safeguards installed? Share with us your tips in the comments.

Source: Android Authority

The current best Samsung phones to buy

  Editor's choice S23 with a bigger display 2023 flagship 2023 foldable flagship 2022 fodlable flagship 2023 compact foldable 2022 compact foldable Affordable flagship The popular mid-ranger
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23+
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung Galaxy A54
Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23+ Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Product Image Samsung Galaxy A54 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23+
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Not yet tested
Hands-on: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Review: Samsung Galaxy A54
Price
  • $1,199.99
  • $999.99
  • $799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • from $999.99
  • $999.99
  • $699.99
  • $449.99
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing