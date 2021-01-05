January update fixes pesky Google Pixel issues

Following the feature drop in December, Google finally released the January update. Instead of new features, Google wants to make it easier for the owners of a Pixel 3 to Pixel 5 to use their devices thanks to various bug fixes. At the same time, the update also fixes a number of security vulnerabilities.

Specifically, Pixel users can look forward to improvements in the areas of audio, display and graphics, as well as sensors and telephony. The January update is available for Pixel 3/XL, 3a/XL, 4/XL, 4a, 4a (5G) and Pixel 5.

For all these Pixel models, Google has fixed an issue that had previously caused intermittent restarts in certain apps. At the same time, the company promises improvements in the automatic rotation of the screen. This bug was related to the smartphones' sensors, according to Google.

Google highlights these improvements in the January update. / © Google.

In the field of telephony, Google says it has fixed problems in dealing with some operators. With some of these so-called "Mobile Virtual Network Operator" (MVNO) it was reportedly not possible to make calls. Google does not reveal which providers were affected by this.

Display bug fix for Pixel 4a, 4a (5G) and Pixel 5.

Last year's three Pixel smartphones struggled with display brightness auto-adjustment issues. Under certain lighting conditions, the devices failed to tune correctly. This is now expected to change with the update.

Audio fixes include "further tuning and improving the volume of system sounds" on the Pixel 5, and for the Pixel 4a (5G) specifically, Google promises a bug fix to eliminate speaker noise.

January update: four security updates for Pixel smartphones

In addition to improvements to individual features, the January update also includes a number of security updates. For the Pixel devices, these are four bugs, the extent of which Google classifies as moderate and high.

The January update for the entire Android platform includes significantly more updates. Here, some bugs are also rated as critical.

The OTA update for Pixel smartphones is slowly rolling out and should be available on devices in the coming hours or days. If you don't want to wait that long, Google already has the downloads for the OTA images and full firmware. If you are currently waiting for an update with new features, you will probably have to be patient. Google released the latest feature drop in December.