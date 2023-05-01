Google Pixel Fold spotted in official press material!

It is no longer a secret that Mountain View will not only unveil the Google Pixel 7a at the Google I/O 2023 keynote on May 10 but also the first foldable device in the form of the Google Pixel Fold . Today, we caught a glimpse of the alleged press release that features the foldable Pixel phone, allowing the public to get a first visual impression before the developer conference.

Google Pixel Fold will appear at Google I/O 2023

Similar to the Google Pixel Watch, we can probably finally close the book on the "never-ending saga" of the Google Pixel Fold at Google I/O 2023. It is not just a matter of days or weeks, nay, but months and years, that rumors about a Google Pixel Fold surfaced and died a million times. Finally, we can lay all forms of rumors to rest at the Google I/O 2023 developer conference, with the Pixel Fold being announced this coming May 10.

Traditionally, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai will share a moving message at the opening keynote and present the latest Google software and hardware together with employees like Hiroshi Lockheimer and Rick Osterloh. The low-priced Pixel Phone Google Pixel 7a and a Pixel tablet including a docking station with built-in speakers are more or less confirmed. Finally, the first Google Pixel Fold ever in existence will be revealed. The tipster we know has shared this foldable smartphone over Twitter with the note "official press material" just to underline the authenticity of it all.

Are we looking at the official press materials of the Google Pixel Fold here? / © Google | edit by NextPit

Google Pixel Fold technical specifications

The first technical specifications have also been revealed, where the Google Pixel Fold will feature a 5.8-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,092 x 1,080 pixels in a 17.4:9 format on the outside. When the first foldable device from Mountain View is fully opened, you will be greeted by a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,208 x 1,840 pixels, offering the rough equivalent of 380 ppi with a 6:5 aspect ratio. In both cases, you should get a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Based on the latest information, the Google Tensor G2, which is also installed in all Pixel 7 models, will power the foldable device. That would indeed be a bit of a shame since the Tensor G3 processor is apparently already available in the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, which are expected to be announced this fall. Ultimately, only when the foldable flagship device is unveiled at Google I/O 2023 will all be revealed.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 To device database

Will Google finally be able to convert you to the dark side of foldable smartphones with its first foldable or will the potentially expensive price drive you away? Be sure to share your opinion with us in the comments. I will then join in on the heated discussion!