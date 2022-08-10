Google Pixel Fold may feature revolutionary camera technology

A new report has now come forward regarding the details of the Google Pixel Fold . The same source is now suggesting that Google's first foldable device may utilize a revolutionary camera technology that will eventually eliminate the need for punch hole displays while offering much better image quality than the current in-display camera solutions.

Google is rumored to use a revolutionary camera on its first foldable device.

The ultra-micro hole camera will eliminate punch hole displays.

Google's Pixel Fold could arrive with a Tensor 2 chipset and 50MP rear camera.

Ultra-tiny selfie camera

After providing interesting tidbits about the possible cameras on the Pixel 7 Ultra, Digital Station has shared additional knowledge on the unannounced Google device which is the rumored Pixel Fold. According to the leaker, Google's first foldable may implement an advanced sensor technology called ultra-micro hole camera that will be used as a front-facing or selfie camera on its inner display.

The hardware is said to use a distinctive design compared to the under-display sensor found on Samsung's Galaxy Fold 4. Instead of hiding the lens or requiring punch hole cut outs on the display, the UMH camera will be positioned along the frame or bezel of the device. More importantly, the quality of the image is mentioned to be better than on the present under-display cameras.

Camera specs and launch of Pixel Fold

In addition to the game-changing camera, the Pixel Fold is expected to take advantage of the Tensor 2 chipset similar to the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The foldable could also come with the same ISOCELL GN1 50MP sensor based on a separate report by Kuba Wojciechowski. Oher purported specs of the Google Pixel Fold include a bigger cover display at front and a wider and shorter profile compared to Samsung's foldable.

Google is scheduled to fully unveil the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro next month. If we're lucky, the company might give us some hints about its foldable device which is hoped to arrive next year.

What are your thoughts on the ultra-micro hole camera? Which manufacturer do you think will implement it? Let us know in the comment section.