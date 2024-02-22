Google Pixel Fold 2's First Renders Reveal a New Brave Design

Google introduced its first foldable smartphone in the form of the Pixel Fold (review) , which was a considerably conservative entry as opposed to a radical one that could change the way the foldable race is run. However, it does seem the company is pulling out all the stops with the successor, the Pixel Fold 2, as the device's early renders revealed surprising changes in tow.

Just a couple of weeks ago, an alleged hands-on shot of the Pixel Fold 2 emerged, pointing to numerous changes on the device's exterior compared to the original Pixel Fold. Now, early third-party renders of the handset offer a better view of what it could look like.

Google Pixel Fold 2's dimensions and displays

Courtesy of On Leaks via Smart Prix, the Pixel Fold 2's new design includes the vital dimensions. The most immediate difference is the new ratio of the device, which now appears to be taller and thinner but slightly narrower.

Google's Pixel Fold 2 design based on renders. The foldable is shown with a taller form and larger displays. / © On Leaks / SmartPrix

To be specific, when fully opened, it measures 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.27 mm compared to the Pixel Fold's 139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm while the device in its folded state measures 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.54 mm. For what it's worth, the new form factor is more comparable to the OnePlus Open (review) and far removed from the first Pixel Fold.

As for the viewing real estate, both the inner and cover screens are larger. The outside display is said to measure 6.4-inches across diagonally, a 0.6-inch difference from the Pixel Fold's 5.8-inch. On the other side, the primary folding display measures 7.9-inches from tip to tip, diagonally (from 7.6-inch) and has thinner bezels than before. It could also house an inner selfie camera in a punch-hole cutout.

Google's Pixel Fold 2 renders show the redesigned camera island and new hinge. / © On Leaks / SmartPrix

Other significant Google Pixel Fold 2 design changes

In addition to the wider displays, the Pixel Fold 2 is now using a flatter frame. The hinge is noticeably new as well, and it could be credited to the thinner build of the device. Unfortunately, it's unclear if this will result in a sturdier folding form factor.

The back panel of Pixel Fold 2 will also receive a major overhaul with a rectangular camera island with squared-off corners. The modules will consist of three shooters with different focal lengths while these are paired with camera assisting components and LED flash. The folding phone could likely share cameras with the Pixel 8 Pro (review).

Google is expected to announce the Pixel Fold 2 in May during the company's annual developers' conference. However, there are rumors that the more capable Tensor G4 might be used to power the device, hence pushing back the launch of the Pixel Fold 2 in the fall or to coincide with the Google Pixel 9's arrival.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel Fold

What are your thoughts on this new form factor of the Pixel Fold 2? Do you prefer this over the stouter Pixel Fold? We're eager to hear your opinion.