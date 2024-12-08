Google Pixel 9a Prototype Surfaced: Say Goodbye to the Camera Bar?

Although we're still months away from the rumored launch of the Pixel 9a, leaks about the mid-range device are gaining momentum. One of the standout rumors suggests a fresh exterior design that eliminates the iconic camera island found on previous models. This potential redesign has reportedly been captured in images of an alleged prototype unit.

Two images of an unidentified Pixel device were shared on X by user feni_book (via Android Authority). The device is believed to be an early prototype of the unannounced Pixel 9a, based on stickers and EVT (engineering validation test) markings visible on the back panel.

While the authenticity of the images remains unverified, the IMEI number on the prototype corresponds to a Google device with the model number GTF7P. It's worth noting that additional model numbers could exist depending on regional or variant configurations.

A fresh take on the Pixel 9a design

The leaked prototype hints at a significant design departure from the Pixel 8a (review). The most striking change is the absence of the camera hump, replaced by a flat back panel. The camera module still houses two lenses, but they are positioned in a single, flatter elliptical enclosure, with the LED flash relocated closer to the lenses.

The device's sides reveal a flat frame with slightly rounded corners, maintaining a sleek profile. Up front, the prototype features a centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. According to dimensions shared by Android Headlines, the Pixel 9a measures 154.7 × 73.3 × 8.9 mm and weighs 186 grams.

Alleged Google Pixel 9a engineering unit that shows the back and sides are flat. / © X/u/feni_book

The prototype closely resembles earlier renders published by OnLeaks, suggesting that this could indeed be the final design for the Pixel 9a.

Based on an unofficial render of the Google Pixel 9a, the device will sport a new design with a flat back panel. / © Android Headlines / On Leaks

Google Pixel 9a specs

Beyond the design, the Pixel 9a is rumored to feature several hardware upgrades. It’s expected to sport a slightly larger 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, protected by an unspecified Gorilla Glass variant. The main camera is speculated to use a new 48 MP sensor, potentially the same as the one on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The ultrawide and front-facing cameras are expected to remain at 13 MP.

Under the hood, the Pixel 9a will reportedly be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 SoC, the same chipset as the Pixel 9 (review) and Pixel 9 Pro (review). Battery capacity is rumored to see a boost, with a 5,000 mAh unit, up from the Pixel 8a's capacity. Storage configurations may include 8 GB of RAM paired with 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage.

Google Pixel 9a Launch Timing and Pricing

The Pixel 8a debuted in May 2023, and Google typically adheres to a yearly hardware refresh cycle. However, some reports suggest that the Pixel 9a could launch earlier than expected.

As for pricing, there's no official word yet. That said, Google might avoid another price hike after the Pixel 8a's cost increase over its predecessor.

Do you find the rumored design changes and hardware upgrades for the Pixel 9a appealing? Share your thoughts in the comments below!