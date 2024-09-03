Battery Share or reverse wireless charging has been one of the more handy features in Pixel smartphones for years. Since the feature was introduced, it has not received any major upgrades. It also turns out that Google is tweaking the Battery Share feature in the new Pixel 9 series , removing the ability to charge accessories while the handset itself is charging.

Like Samsung's flagship devices, Pixel smartphones have long boasted reverse wireless charging that works primarily when topping up Qi-enabled accessories, which works even when the Pixel smartphone is plugged in. Unfortunately, Google confirmed on its support page that it disabled this reverse wireless charging method in the Pixel 9.

What does this mean for the Pixel 9 (review) and Pixel 9 Pro (review)? While they still have reverse wireless charging or Battery Share to charge other devices, this feature will be disabled once you begin charging the Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro via wired USB.

Nothing Phone (2) charges the Ear headphones wirelessly. / © NextPit

Interestingly, the company highlighted that dual charging will still be supported on older Pixel smartphones like Pixel 8 to Pixel 5, except for the mid-range Pixel A series. As for the Pixel foldable, reverse wireless charging is unavailable even on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Why Google made Pixel 9's reverse wireless charging less versatile

Google didn't disclose the details behind the change. However, it is safe to assume this is due to the new battery measures in the Pixel 9 that were designed to protect and extend the lifespan of the battery in the Pixel 9 by limiting the charging load and heat during charging.

This was also supported by last week's finding that the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro have a more aggressive charging speed throttle. This was more notable when the handset began to heat up or when the battery level hit a certain percentage. However, Google has not shared any technical details on how this operates, and this is likely the same safeguards as to why they crippled Battery Share in the Pixel 9.

Despite the changes in Battery Share, the Pixel 9, particularly the Pixel 9 Pro XL, features improved wired and wireless charging speed compared to the Pixel 8. So, that's not totally an outright downgrade if you were to ask us.

