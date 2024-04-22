Google Pixel 9 Pro's New Brave Design Leaked in Live Images

While the Pixel 8 (review) has undergone a minor design iteration over its predecessor, the Pixel 9 is depicted in renders to even bring an overhaul to the exterior. Now, live images of the alleged Pixel 9 Pro model has been published, giving us a clearer view on these changes.

Overhauled Google Pixel 9 design

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 9 in three models this year, which is consisted of a standard Pixel 9, a smaller Pixel 9 Pro, and a new Pixel 9 Pro XL. As seen in the shared images by outlet Rozedket (via Telegram), the Pixel 9 Pro is the one seemingly pictured which is evident in the rear triple camera and the 'caiman' codename in the bootloader.

It is put side-by-side to the iPhone 14 Pro Max which distinguishes the compact size of the Pixel 9 Pro which is said to feature a 6.1-inch display. Not only the device is shorter, but it is also narrower compared to the iPhone with a 6.7-inch display.

Google's Pixel 9 Pro side-by-side to the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and confirms the new Pixel handset gets 16 GB RAM. / © Rozetked

The back shows the new elliptical camera island while the panel looks to be completely flat. Additionally, the metal frame shows flat sides with the antenna provisions placed around it. The bottom is housing a redesigned speaker cutout that sits along with the USB-C port and SIM tray. There is also a mmWave provision on top.

Live shots of Google Pixel 9 Pro show the flat frame. / © Rozetked

Google Pixel 9 Pro memory

Beyond the outside touches, the memory configuration is also hinted in the bootloader. The device in question might be a base variant, but it interestingly comes with 16 GB of RAM and 128 GB on-board storage. The RAM is a notable upgrade from the Pixel 8 Pro (review) which only maxes out to 12 GB RAM.

As it what stands, there's no way to tell if the device in these materials is a final or pre-production unit of the Pixel 9 Pro. But given we're just almost 6 months away from the Pixel launch, we could still see a few changes in the road.

The Pixel 9 trio should be announced in the fall alongside the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Fold successor (review). But before the launch, Google is set to host the I/O 2024 on May 14 where the mid-ranger Pixel 8a is expected to be made official.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8 Pro

What do you think of the Pixel 9 Pro design? Which of the Pixel 9 models are you intending to pick up? Let us know your answers in the comments.