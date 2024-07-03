Hot topics

Pixel 9 Could Debut More Saucy Generative AI Features

Jade Bryan
Unlike with Samsung's Galaxy AI, Google's adoption of generative AI features on its Pixel smartphones have been staggered and patchy. However, Google eventually started rebranding these features under Google AI. A fresh leak suggests Google will further streamline its AI features collection, which is said to debut on the Pixel 9.

Initially, the Pixel 8 (review) debuted with new Audio Magic Eraser and Video Boost (Pixel 8 Pro), which were expanded to include Circle to Search and Gemini chatbot. Now, it appears Google is adding even new functions.

According to Android Authority, which cited an unnamed source within the company, Google will launch a new section called “Discover Google AI at its best.” As seen on the shared UI screen, the set includes existing and brand-new additions.

Essentially, Gemini and Circle to Search, which are already available, are listed in the new section. Meanwhile, new features are mentioned include Add Me, Screenshots, and Studio. Details about these new items are thin, so we're here to speculate how they are supposed to work.

An upgraded Google Photos' Best Take mode

Starting with Add Me, the description indicates it's an AI-powered camera feature that ensures “everyone's included in a group photo.” This is likely a more capable version of Google Photos' Best Take, which combines photos with different subjects into a final shot with the best view for all faces.

Google's AI features debuting on the Pixel 9 (Pro)
Google's Pixel 9 could debut with new Google AI features including Add Me, Screenshots, and Studio. / © Android Authority

Likewise, it would not be surprising if the Add Me labels mean you can insert a family member or a person in the picture, which will sort work as generative editing.

Search details in your screenshots

As for Screenshots, the name and description imply you can search information in the screenshots you made. This would well detect and record details such as texts in forms of web URLs and contacts in screenshots and include them in the searchable library in your handset. A further splash screen also mentioned that this supports screenshots already made in your gallery as well as new screenshots.

Image generator for Google Pixel phones

On the other hand, Studio is described as an extensive AI image generator tool for Google's Pixel devices and an alternative to Gemini's built-in image feature. This could also support both wallpaper creation and emoji mashup as with Samsung's generative wallpaper or Apple's more advanced Image Playground on iOS 18.

The suite of Google AI features are confirmed to arrive on Pixel 9 range, which is set to be announced on August 13. However, it's unknown any of the new additions will also be added to older Pixel devices.

Which do you these features do you think is the most useful? We want to hear your thoughts on this.

Source: Android Authority

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
