Google Pixel 9's Display Could Work in Wet Conditions

nextpit Google Pixel 8 Pro Display
It was discovered in January that Google has been working on a new “Adaptive Touch” feature for Pixel phones. It would not be a surprise to see this feature made available on the Pixel 8 (review) and Pixel 8 Pro (review) first, although the latest developments do point to this feature debuting on the Pixel 9 instead.

Google Pixel 9 could support the operation of a wet display

In the latest Android QPR3 Beta 2 update for developers, clues about the feature have surfaced once again (via Android Authority). Along the lines of the firmware, the feature is now known as “P24”. Digging further, the label could mean Google's 2024 Pixel lineup that will comprise the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

The idea of Adaptive Touch arriving on the Pixel 8a was quickly refuted by the news outlet as Google's mid-range devices usually carry the 'midyear' label. At the same time, Adaptive Touch seems to require a capable OLED display to work, which is something Google's Pixel mid-range smartphones lack.

Google Pixel 9's unofficial renders
Google Pixel 9's render shows a redesigned camera island and flat frame. / © OnLeaks / 91Mobiles

Based on this, it becomes clearer that this specific display mode could be planned to be included in the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro first, both of which are expected to be announced this fall. However, we still do not know whether the feature will be made available on the older Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices.

What is Google's Pixel Adaptive Touch?

Based on what we know, Adaptive Touch is an upgraded display mode that automatically adapts and adjusts the touch response rate based on environments and activities. For instance, it would adjust the touch sensitivity and enable touch inputs on the screen even if the handset is wet or used in rainy conditions. OnePlus also has a similar feature called “Aqua Touch” that was introduced on the OnePlus 12 (review).

Google currently has a comparable feature dubbed “Screen Protector” mode on the Pixel 8, but this is limited when a screen protector is installed on the handset. The company could eventually expand this to include Adaptive Touch and add support for wet operation on the upcoming flagship phone duo.

Do you think such a feature is an essential addition for Pixel devices? Do you want to upgrade to the Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro once they are launched? Let us hear your answers.

Via: Android Authority

