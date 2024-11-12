If you're planning to pick up a new camera phone to upgrade your current driver or perhaps as a gift, there are worthy deals ahead of the holidays. To prove it, Google's current mid-ranger Pixel 8a is on sale at major retailers, falling to its all-time low price of $399, down by $100 (20 percent).

The sale has all Pixel 8a colorways listed, including the best-selling black along with the new blue and mint green. If you want to double the storage, a similar price reduction is available at Best Buy, which lists the 256 GB option for $459 from $559.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8a Google's Pixel 8 returns to its best price at major retailers, saving you $100.

Why the Google Pixel 8a is a recommendable purchase

Like the pricier and premium Pixel models, the Pixel 8a (review) is also known for its reliable and top-class camera consisting of a 64 MP main shooter and 13 MP ultrawide. This is credited to the excellent software processing of Google, which ensures crisp details and realistic colors in photos and videos. The Pixel camera phone also performs admirably in low-light situations, which many of the alternatives in the same price range lack.

In terms of features, it takes advantage of Google's suite of AI features, including those in the camera department such as Night Sight mode and Add Me Up for taking group pictures. While in post-editing, you get Magic Editor for image enhancements and removal of objects and the Audio Eraser tool for filtering out noises from videos.

The Pixel 8a may be the true "Fan Edition" with its reasonable compromises for the price category. / © nextpit

Elsewhere, the Pixel 8a has a semi-compact form by featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and max brightness at 2,000 nits. It is powered by the efficient and snappy Tensor G3 processor and paired with 8 GB of RAM. Moreover, it has a larger 4,492 mAh battery capacity compared to the predecessor, adding an extra screen on time.

You'll also get long software support, with the Pixel 8a pledged to get up to 7 years of major Android upgrades and security patches via Pixel feature drops.

Are you looking for a mid-range smartphone these holidays? What do you think of the Google Pixel 8a? Let us hear your plans.