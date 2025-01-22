This Flagship Killer Just Got a Killer Discount – Save 20%!

Google has officially ended its New Year sale, but a few deals are still lingering. Notably, the mid-range Pixel 8a with 128 GB of storage is still available online with a $100 discount or 20 percent off its usual price of $499. However, color options are becoming limited.

Amazon offers the Pixel 8a in green, porcelain, and blue for the base variant, while the obsidian black model with 256 GB is also discounted, now priced at $459 (down from $549). Best Buy is offering the same deal for the 256 GB version.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8a Save $100 when you buy Google's Pixel 8a at Amazon or Best Buy.

Why We Like the Google Pixel 8a

The Google Pixel 8a (review) is an affordable alternative to the flagship Pixel 9, striking a great balance between features and price. With the current sale, it’s an even more attractive choice for those seeking a pure Android experience and an exceptional camera without overspending.

The Pixel 8a features modest but meaningful design upgrades, including rounded corners for improved handling and a lighter build that feels more comfortable in hand. Its updated camera bar design closely resembles the premium Pixel 8 flagship, lending it a sleek, modern look.

On the front, the Pixel 8a boasts a 6.1-inch OLED display that’s brighter than its predecessor, making it easier to read outdoors. The screen also supports a 120 Hz refresh rate, ensuring smoother scrolling and a better gaming experience.

The Pixel 8a may be the true "Fan Edition" with its reasonable compromises for the price category. / © nextpit

Camera performance is another highlight. The Pixel 8a features the same 64 MP main camera and 13 MP ultra-wide lens, now enhanced with optimizations via the latest Android 15 update. New AI-driven features include Best Take for selecting the best facial expressions from multiple shots, Super Res Zoom for AI-enhanced zoom images, and Add Me for including the photographer in group photos.

When it comes to performance, the Pixel 8a feels speedy. Powered by the flagship-grade Tensor G3 chipset, it offers flagship-grade processor speed and graphics capabilities. The battery has been slightly increased in capacity, and while charging remains at a modest 18 watts, the inclusion of wireless charging at this price point is a welcome bonus.

Does the Pixel 8a’s price drop to an all-time low make it more convincing for you? Share your thoughts in the comments below.