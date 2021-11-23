Google Pixel 6a leaked? Take a look at the renders!

While the Google Pixel 6 , and Google Pixel 6 Pro are still fresh in our minds, some leaks are already preparing us for their smaller, budget sibling, the Google Pixel 6a .

TL;DR

The Google Pixel 6a was mentioned in a leak.

Renders reveal that the Google Pixel 6a will be very similar to the standard Pixel 6.

The Google Pixel 6a is expected to come next year.

The Google Pixel 6 series launched only a few months ago on October 19th, 2021, and marked Google's first try at the very competitive flagship market. While we are still learning the ins and outs of the new Pixels, the upcoming Pixel 6a started making its appearance on rumor sites and leaks.

The Google Pixel 6a is, as was the case with the Pixel 5a, going to be a distilled, budget version of the Google Pixel 6 that will probably target the mid-range market. Now, we understand that we are knees deep in the speculation bog, but today we may actually have something of substance for you.

According to a leak by OnLeaks, the device is expected to have a 6.2-inch OLED display with a punch-hole selfie camera and an under-screen fingerprint sensor. The dimensions are said to be 152.2x71.8x8.7mm without the camera bump. But since an image is worth a thousand words, OnLeaks also released some beautiful high-res renders to go alongside the technical information.

Oh my, those Androids are serious looking / © OnLeaks / @91Mobiles

Additional information about the Pixel 6a reveals that it will come with dual cameras and a single flash, housed in the distinctive bar that runs through the back, but it will not feature a headphone jack, something that may disappoint a lot of middle range lovers.

What we are a bit more certain about is that the Google Pixel 6a will come with Android 12 pre-installed and that it will also receive Google's new support policy, with 5 years of security updates and 3 Android updates. Perhaps this is where the budget for the headphone jack went?

Judging from the $449 price tag of the Google Pixel 5a we suspect that the device will be similarly priced, if not more expensive to close the gap with the Pixel 6, but it is too early to tell and it will all depend on the internal specs that are yet unknown.

If Google wants to create a homogenous, Pixel 6 AI-enhanced experience, it may stand to reason for them to use a slower version of the in-house developed Tensor chip, but this may come at an increased cost over a competitor's SoC. This will almost certainly come at the cost of some much-advertised camera features which have been crucial in Google's marketing.

This is for as long as I can keep my tinfoil hat on. Now, I pass it on to you, write us your predictions about the Google Pixel 6a down in the comments!