Google Pixel 6 in stock and up to $150 discounted at BestBuy

Finding the new Google Pixel 6 is no easy thing. Surprisingly, BestBuy not only has the device in stock but also has it discounted up to $150 with phone plan contracts with Verizon.

TL;DR

The Pixel 6 is available and discounted at BestBuy.

The discount begins from $50 for unlocked devices and goes up to $150 with a plan activation from Verizon.

The Pixel 6 is the latest flagship device from Google.

Only a few days after their launch, the latest Pixels, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, were already out of stock. Google said that it would guarantee supply for the device. But the sad truth is, that everyone expected the device to pretty much disappear as soon as it hits the market.

And for good reason: The Pixel 6 brings with it an imposing amount of features. From an excellent set of cameras to unprecedented A.I. capabilities magnified by Android 12, the Pixel 6 marked the first attempt from Google to enter the flagship market, and oh boy, it entered it with flying colors! You can read more in our review.

Our editor Antoine Engels loved the device! / © NextPit

Thankfully, you may still get a chance to grab the device at BestBuy. Not only that, but you also may be able to save $150, paying only $449 instead of the $599 selling price. Let us remind you that the device is less than three months old!

You can get the unlocked, Pixel 128 GB version for $549 with the ability to activate it later. But if you own a phone plan from Verizon you can save up to $150. For two other carriers, T-Mobile and Sprint, you will have to get a new plan for the full discount. If you wish to upgrade, you are going to pay $599 (bummer no discount for you) for AT&T, while for Sprint you will get a modest $50 off (for a total of $549).

Of course, for an added discount you can try calculating the trade-in value of your current device, basically allowing you to get the Pixel 6 for even cheaper!

What do you think of this discount? Did you manage to get your hands on a Pixel 6? Let me know in the comments below!