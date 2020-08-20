Google Pixel 5 rumored to come earlier than expected

While it was previously suspected that Pixel 5 would not appear until October, there are now indications that the next Google smartphone will be launched early.

While a few days ago on the French site of Google there were internal indications that Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) can be pre-ordered from October 8, 2020, there is now reason to hope for an earlier launch. If one believes the leaker Jon Prosser and his sources, at least the Pixel 5 and a variant of the Pixel 4a with 5G should be available a few days before the previous date.

What we see in the system is



Pixel 5 5G (black and green)

Pixel 4a 5G (black)

- September 30



Pixel 4a 5G (white)

- October — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 19, 2020

According to Prosser, Pixel 5 will appear in the colors black and green as early as September 30th, 2020. The same applies to the black version of Pixel 4a (5G).

However, those who are looking forward to a white Pixel 4a with 5G support will apparently still have to wait until October. The leaker could not provide a more concrete date so far.

It is currently assumed that the Pixel 5 – like the 4a (5G) – will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and two cameras on the back. According to Prosser, Google's design will be close to the well-known Pixel 4 and Pixel 4a.

Traditionally, Google has presented the past Pixel smartphones within the first weeks of October. A presentation at the end of September would, therefore, be a novelty for Google's smartphone. Prosser did not comment on the prices of the two new Pixel devices.

The article at the top of this article image shows the Pixel 4a.