Google will now let you fix any Pixel 2 to Pixel 6 device

Starting today, Google will now let more users fix their broken Pixel smartphone with the help of iFixit . The company has announced its intention to join DIY programs back in April. It's only today that users that are willing to repair any Pixel 2 to Pixel 6 models can finally buy genuine parts from iFixit.

TL;DR

Google announces replacement parts for Pixel 2 to 6 are now available from iFixit.

Users can now replace some of the vital components of any Pixel smartphone.

Instructions and guides are presented by iFixit for free.

Genuine parts for Pixel 2 to Pixel 6 devices

Replacement parts and step-by-step guides originally covered the first gen. Pixel duo and the previous Nexus devices. But Google is now finally allowing more tinkers in their DIY program by selling more parts for the more recent Pixel models such as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The expansion even included the Pixel 2 series that was announced five years ago.

Users can get parts ranging from replacement digitizer screens and camera modules up to microphones and motherboards. Of course, all of the purchases will be accompanied by a manual courtesy of iFixit. Visual aids are also presented along with a difficulty level for you to decide if fixing a specific part is suitable for your skills and time. Alternatively, damaged devices can still be sent to authorized repair shops.

Google self-repair program is better than Apple

Unlike with Apple's DIY program, buying any parts and tools won't require you to input the IMEI codes. Most of the tutorials are considerably less complex compared when repairing an iPhone. There's also no need for the expensive and bulky repair toolkit.

The program is already launching in select countries particularly where the Pixel devices or Pixel store are available. Other brands such as Samsung and Microsoft have also pledged to do the self-repair program partnered with DIY.

Do you think fixing your broken smartphone is more economical than sending it to authorized repair shops? Let us know your thoughts.