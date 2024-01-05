Get your PTO requests in for 2024 and discover the most popular months

The pandemic years were a catalyst for a great many people to step back and ask whether their work was truly fulfilling, or something they just did in order to afford the things they actually wanted to do in life.

This sentiment is what led to the Great Resignation as workers came to realize that there is a lot to be said for the “life” part of the work-life balance.

It’s clear now that benefits are equally as important as salary for potential candidates in a market where competition for talent is high. A recent survey found that work-life balance is the most important feature when seeking a new job for 70% of respondents.

Setting aside the in-office benefits, the main benefit in life that work enables––aside from having the freedom to get your laundry done in between meetings, or run out to the store without feeling like you’ve just done a prison break––is getting a good vacation.

According to the US Bureau of Labor numbers, 72% of US employees had access to paid vacation in 2022. Typically, workers in the private sector are entitled to 11 days’ paid time off in their first year with a company, increasing incrementally over time.

The Calendar Labs Time Off Report reveals that for US workers, December is the most popular time to take a vacation, to coincide with the holiday season.

There is a growing trend among conscientious companies, including many of the tech giants, to buck the legal requirement and adopt a far more generous model of significantly more vacation days. Meta, for example, provides 21 vacation days to all staff as well as 11 company holidays and “sick days when you need them”.

For smaller and growing companies, this may sound like an expensive proposition. The reality is that this bountiful vacation time, which is the norm for all workers in most European countries and elsewhere around the world, promotes a healthy, productive atmosphere and makes workers much more inclined to put in extra unpaid hours elsewhere as required.

Another point regarding the cost of added vacation days for workers is the findings of the Calendar Labs Time Off Report, which examines the role that PTO plays in that ever-present work life balance.

The survey found that, given the choice, one in eight employees would opt for additional vacation days over a $10,000 pay rise. That’s 12.5% of workers and it shows how much certain individuals value their time over money.

At the other end of the spectrum, four in five workers report feeling guilty about taking PTO due to concerns about falling behind with their work or adding to that of their colleagues. But by taking your vacation time, you are actively nurturing that all-important work-life balance, and putting your own well-being first.

This article was written by Doug Whelan.