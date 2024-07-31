Mini PC specialist Geekom is celebrating its 21st birthday and you can benefit from exciting deals. The Geekom A8 is a powerful Windows PC with a 9th generation Ryzen processor on board. Thanks to an exclusive voucher, you can currently save a lot here.

You can do a lot with a mini PC these days. The small performance beasts not only offer plenty of RAM, but also the perfect basis for programs such as Photoshop, Premiere or other task-intensive software. Mini PCs are also really impressive in terms of price. You can currently get the Geekom A8 with a big discount at Amazon and the Geekom official store.

Affiliate offer Geekom A8 Use code "NEXTPITA8" on the Geekom Store to get the discounted price

AMD Ryzen 7 or 9 - a quick check of the Geekom A8

The Geekom A8 in the small form factor (SFF) format measures 112.4 x 112.4 x 37 mm and comes to your home at a flyweight of just 450 g. You will receive a pre-installed version of Windows 11 Pro so that you can get started right away.

A total of eleven connection options are available, so a multi-monitoring setup is no problem. The ports are distributed across the front and rear, while there are punched holes on the side to regulate the cooling. In terms of connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 are available, allowing you to connect wireless peripherals.

The Geekom A8 offers LPDDR5 and a blazing-fast SSD, among other things. / © Geekom

The core of every computer is the processor and this is where the differences between the two models come to light. In the version on offer, you get an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS with 32 GB LPDDR5 RAM and an M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x 4 SSD, which offers up to 2 TB of storage space.

The processor works with eight cores and hyperthreading, allowing up to 16 threads to be processed. It is one of the processors in the high-end segment and clocks between 4,000 and 5,200 MHz.

The Geekom A8 offers a total of 11 connection options. / © Geekom

The graphics unit (GPU) in question is an AMD Radeon 780M chip. This does not have its own graphics memory, but shares it with the CPU. However, the GPU is not really targetting AAA gaming but can still play esports games such as League of Legends or Genshin Impact at a moderate level. Should something happen to the mini PC, Geekom offers you a three-year warranty.

That's how good the Geekom range is

The manufacturer is now celebrating its 21st anniversary, allowing you to benefit from substantial discounts. The version with the Ryzen 9 normally costs around $849, but with the code "NEXTPITA8" you can save over $150. For a short time, the mini PC with Windows 11 Pro will only cost you just $699.

Depending on what you need the mini computer for, you can get exciting bargains at Amazon right now. There are no shipping costs either. Just remember to enter the coupon in the shopping cart to get the deal price.

What do you think of the offer? Do you already have a Geekom in use? Tell us about your experiences!

