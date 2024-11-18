Hot topics

Improve Your Run: Garmin's Foreruner 255 Smartwatch is $100 Off

Garmin Forerunner 265 NextPit Review 1
Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

There are now amazing smartwatch deals popping up ahead of Black Friday. If you're particularly looking for one with an incredible battery life and designed for running and training, the Garmin Forerunner 265 is on sale on Amazon for $349, or down $100 from the usual $449.

Both 42 mm and 46 mm models of the Garmin Forerunner 265 are part of this sale, and you can pick from different combinations of colorways, such the black and gray or black and yellow. There are also fancier blue or light pink options.

Why buy the Garmin Forerunner 265 if you're an active runner or professional

Like the other Garmin Forerunner smartwatch models, the Garmin Forerunner 265 (review), a mid-tier option from the lineup, is a great fit for serious runners or active individuals who seek specialized training and workouts from a wearable. 

Garmin launched it last year and gave the smartwatch major upgrades like a more vibrant AMOLED touch display, available in 1.1-inch or 1.3-inch sizes. There is a Gorilla Glass 3 protecting the display while the device itself is built from fiber-reinforced polymer and is certified with 5 ATM waterproofing.

Garmin Forerunner 265 charging cable
Charging is still wired and via a proprietary cable.

The Forerunner 265 also gets new tracking features. These include the training readiness score previously available with the pricier Garmin smartwatches. This tool presents a daily score based on sleep, recovery, and training load, letting you gauge if you're up to continue training or not.

A related feature is body battery energy monitoring, which highlights your body's energy level throughout the day. This is useful in finding the best part of the day for a quick nap or rest. Additionally, there are new advanced training metrics such as running dynamics, recovery time, and VO2 Max.

The Garmin Forerunner 265 offers up to 13 days of battery life between changes in smartwatch mode and longer if you disable functions like always-on display. This impressively beats many high-end smartwatches.

What do you think of the Garmin Forerunner 265 as a companion smartwatch for runs or workouts? Let us know if you're intending to purchase one soon.

