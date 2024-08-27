Garmin has refreshed its popular Fenix line, previously under Epix, with the new Fenix 8 alongside the Enduro 3. The Fenix 8 is anything you can imagine from the premium smartwatch catalog of Garmin , debuting with AMOLED, a built-in microphone with support for voice assistant, a sturdier build, and upgrades to workouts with a new dive activity—all for a new price tag to match.

AMOLED display arrives to the Garmin Fenix line

Like with Garmin's recent releases, the Fenix 8 is getting an AMOLED display treatment, but the company will still offer a classic solar model but with an improved MIP display and charging.

Although the AMOLED model comes in 43 mm, 47 mm, and 51 mm sizes, the smallest has a 1.3-inch display and the bigger two enjoy a 1.4-inch screen estate. Meanwhile, the MIP/solar variant ships in 47 mm and 51 mm sizes with the same screen size measured at 1.4-inch.

There will be options of Gorilla Glass to Sapphire for the glass protection and stainless steel/titanium for these models. A common feature to all is a bright LED flashlight tucked at the frame below the bottom screen that is also found in the Fenix 7 Pro (review).

Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED model in gold case / © Garmin

At the same time, Garmin is introducing more rugged touches to the Fenix 8, thanks to the new leakproof buttons and sensor guards for the mics and barometer sensor. The enhanced build also enables dive functionality including a planner for up to 40 meters down, which is another first for the range.

Going for the solar models gets you a lower display resolution and bulkier build, but you're going to get a longer battery life at 29 and 48 days, respectively, in smartwatch mode. For comparison, the AMOLED models offer between 10 to 29 days depending on the size and in the same mode.

Garmin Fenix 8 has a set of new 'smart' features

Regardless of the variant you're picking, all benefit from the addition of a built-in microphone and speaker. This enables voice calls over Bluetooth and voice commands that work offline for basic commands like setting up a timer or managing an exercise. Unfortunately, the personal assistant can only be triggered through the button and doesn't support wake-up commands compared to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 or Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

There are other smarter additions as well, such as compatibility with Garmin Messenger and a new voice notes feature. While in fitness and tracking, Garmin is not leaving the Fenix 8 without some worthy changes. For example, there are now advanced strength training plans, improved maps with topography for viewing contoured routes, and a built-in sensor to correct erroneous GPS tracks.

If you're in the USA, the biometric sensor of the Fenix 8 is FDA-certified for ECG use. On the other hand, what's available to a wider range of countries are the usual heart rate, HRV, blood oxygen, and sleep tracking, among others.

Garmin Enduro 3 brings even longer battery life

Garmin also released the Enduro 3, which shares some features from the Fenix 8 like Garmin Messenger, flashlight, strength training plans, better navigation, and ECG. However, it drops the AMOLED and microphone in favor of a lighter build and longer battery life that is suitable for athletes competing in ultra-marathons and triathlons.

Garmin Enduro 3 with a MIP display and solar charging / © Garmin

Plus, it takes advantage of the new solar charging, which should help it reach up to 90 days in smartwatch mode or 320 hours in GPS mode, or almost double that of the previous Enduro model.

Garmin Fenix 8 price and Enduro 3 smartwatches pricing

With all these upgrades, Garmin priced the Fenix 8 starting at $999, a big hike from the Fenix 7 at $700. Likewise, the Enduro 3 retails starting at $899. Both smartwatches are available from Garmin's online store with more retailers to follow in the coming weeks.

Do you think the enhancements in the Garmin Fenix 8 are worth the price increase? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.