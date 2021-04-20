Galaxy Z Flip 3: Track all developments surrounding Samsung's next generation flip phone

In early 2020, Samsung launched their foldable smartphone known as the Galaxy Z Flip. Approximately six months down the road, the South Korean conglomerate went one up by throwing in 5G connectivity into an updated model. In 2021, Samsung is tipped to deliver the next generation model that is widely touted to be known as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The following is a collection of all the latest news concerning this highly anticipated model.

In a nutshell, the Galaxy Z Flip range features the brand's compact foldable display handsets. While the also foldable Z Fold transforms into a tablet form factor when it is fully opened, the Galaxy Z Flip boasts of measurements similar to a conventional smartphone slab. The Flip family is the direct competitor to Motorola's Razr range, which also has a new generation in tow this year.

Galaxy Z foldable will be more robust

LetsGoDigital reported that Samsung did perform a trademark application for "Armor Frame" in South Korea, Europe, and the United States. This trademark application was made on April 13, and it did not reveal any more information on which model will this particular parlance refer to. However, we would not be surprised at all should it function as a selling point for the upcoming Galaxy Z model. After all, who would not want a more robust handset that does not break apart at the slightest knock?

Trademark application suggests a reinforced structure in future handsets / © Kipris, EUIPO

The emphasis on a reinforced frame in upcoming Galaxy Z Flip and Fold models could transform the perception that foldable smartphones are flimsy devices. This public perception was partly fueled by the tumultuous pre-launch of the first Galaxy Fold, which was recalled and then released with numerous changes compared to the prototype that was released to the media prior.

LetsGoDigital speculated that the name will be adopted for devices with a more robust structure, perhaps to feature certification for impact resistance as well. To up the ante further, we could even be looking at the use of materials such as carbon fiber or titanium, which could further reduce the smartphone's overall weight.

Battery capacity will remain unchanged

On April 1 (yes, it is no April Fool's joke!) Samsung obtained certification for a couple of batteries from the South Korean safety certification site known as Safety Korea. These were identified based on the company's now-familiar model codes, EB-BF711ABY and EB-BF712ABY. This should not make waves in the news were it not for the battery capacities.

The combined capacity of the batteries is similar to that of the existing Galaxy Z Flip / © Safety Korea

The accompanying photos show that the BF711 model has a typical capacity of 2,370 mAh (officially rated at 2,300 mAh). Indian site MySmartPrice also revealed that the same component has already been registered with the Chinese regulatory body 3C in addition to the Dutch branch of German certifier Dekra.

The latter listed the identifying information depicted on the second model, CU9032F101 (shown right in the photo above), as a certified component with a capacity of 903 mAh. The values for both batteries match those components used in the first generation Galaxy Z Flip, which carries a typical capacity of 3,300 mAh.

"Fitness" is an inaccurate Google translation for the terms "adequate"/"appropriate" / © Safety Korea

The component capacities are lower than those used in recent hardware releases, which normally pass the 4,000 mAh mark. In addition, the timing of the joint registration and similar identifiers do point to a combination of both batteries in a single device.

Possible launch in July

South Korean portal TheElec reported that Samsung is preparing for a joint launch event that will feature the new Flip and Fold generations. The Unpacked event for these upcoming models should happen some time in July, as that is the direction of where TheElec was hinting at.

It's worth noting that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 was launched at the Unpacked event in September 2020, just weeks after the Note 20 line's launch event happened in August. With the annual launch of a new Galaxy Note model in 2021 looking very unlikely, the new Galaxy Z Flip and Fold models should carry the torch as the brand's flagships for the latter part of this year.

Samsung's foldable smartphones should be the brand's highlights in the second half of the year / © NextPit

Product code suggests an even more affordable 4G version

Also in late 2020, Dutch website Galaxy Club did publish a story about the new generation Galaxy Z Flip, citing that it would carry the model number SM-F720F. This naming convention follows the current standard adopted by Samsung for the Galaxy Z Flip (SM-F700F) and Z Flip 5G (SM-F707B) models, but the "F" suffix caught the site's attention, considering how the brand's 5G models traditionally use the letter "B".

This particular detail fueled the rumor that the South Korean manufacturer would be preparing an intermediate model for its line of foldable smartphones, perhaps similar to the 5G version in many ways, except that it would not feature 5G network support since 5G networks have not been widely established worldwide just yet. However, it still seems too early for Samsung to try to make this premium line of smartphones accessible to everyone, even in first-world countries.

In any case, with more manufacturers jumping aboard the foldable smartphone market such as Xiaomi with their Mi Mix Fold - is Samsung preparing itself for more competition? Share your opinion in the comments section below!