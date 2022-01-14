Galaxy Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra: First info on three new Samsung tablets

Samsung's unpacked event is getting closer and closer, where the new Galaxy Tab S8 could also be unveiled. The first technical details and product pictures are now also known, and the tablets do not only look good, but they also have a lot to offer. Besides a large display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is also waiting under the hood of the Galaxy Tab S8.

TL;DR

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 could be officially unveiled as early as February 8, 2022.

Three different models of the tablet will appear.

A large display, a strong SoC, and a dual-camera characterize the device.

In a few weeks, the Unpacked event will take place in the run-up to MWC 2022. Besides the Galaxy smartphones, the new Galaxy Tab S8 is supposed to be unveiled there. Our colleagues from WinFuture have now got the first technical information about the tablet and also show us the first product pictures of Samsung's tablet flagship.

The tablet will be released in three different variants. The Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra, whereby the Ultra will, of course, be equipped with technical specifications of the highest class. The largest model uses a 14.6-inch AMOLED display that runs at a refresh rate of 120 Hz. This should especially please gamers since you should not experience any screen tearing.

The screen is bright up to 420 nits according to the info. The Tab S8+ also gets an AMOLED display with 12.7 inches, and the Tab S8 has an 11-inch LTPS TFT panel. However, the smaller display can reach up to 500 nits. The smaller models will also not get a notch design, as is the case with the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

The front of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+! © WinFuture And here is the back view of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+! © WinFuture The front of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra! © WinFuture And again the back of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra! © WinFuture

Technology at its best in the Galaxy Tab S8

All three models feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip that powers the tablets. Thereby, the Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8+ are each equipped with 8 GB of RAM and optionally between 128 GB and 256 GB of internal storage. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, on the other hand, gets a version with 8 GB or 16 GB of RAM and internal storage of either 128 GB or 512 GB. If that is not enough, you can expand the storage with a microSD.

All tablets will also all get a dual camera on the back with 13 megapixels (f/2.0) and an ultra-wide-angle lens with 6 megapixels (f/2.2). The front camera will be able to take selfies with 12 megapixels (f/2.4). Samsung relies on the combination of Android 12 and the One UI 4.1 for the software.

Fat 11000 mAh battery in the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Besides a "Wi-Fi 6" connection, you also have the option of using 5G as the mobile standard. Of course, this is nothing new anymore, but there are always devices that are not capable of this - even in 2022. You can unlock the tablets with the facial recognition software, and a USB-C 3.2 interface serves as the USB standard.

The last distinction between the individual models is the battery size. The Galaxy Tab S8 uses a battery of 8,000 mAh, the S8+ uses 10,090 mAh and the Ultra has a battery capacity of 11,000 mAh. Another special feature of the tablets is the included S Pen, which is usually only available as a special purchase from other well-known manufacturers.

There are no leaks or information from retailers about the prices so far. There are estimates that put the Galaxy Tab S8 at ~$730 to ~ $900, the S8+ at ~$930 euros to ~$1000+, and the S8 Ultra at ~$1200, but these are all just vague guesses based on the prices of the previous models in the US. Thus, it remains to be seen what the prices will look like in the end. The wait for the new tablets should not be too long, so we will know more soon.

Are you already looking forward to the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8? Do you think Samsung will be a threat to the iPad with it? We are looking forward to your comments!