Surprise update drops for the popular Samsung Galaxy S7

The Samsung Galaxy S7 is one of Samsung's decommissioned devices and hasn't actually received any updates for quite a while. But the Galaxy S7 is still one of the most popular smartphones and is actively used. For S7 owners, Samsung is now surprisingly rolling out an update.

The Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S7 edge were launched in 2016 and turned out to be a big seller for the South Korean manufacturer. The curved display of the Edge version impressed the technology world. These glorious times are long gone for the former Samsung flagships. And yet, four years after its launch, Samsung is now rolling out an important update for the Galaxy S7.

Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge receive security update

While we've been waiting a long time for Samsung to stop quarterly patches for the outdated Galaxy models, an update for the S7 is coming in October. Of course, the two smartphones will not receive a version update - Android 8 was the last update for the Galaxy phones. It is on this version of Google's operating system that the models still run today.

The Galaxy S7 edge was one of the most popular Samsung smartphones. / © NextPit

According to Sammobile.com, Samsung has begun rolling out the September security patch, which is currently being distributed in Canada and the UK and is expected to find its way onto the Galaxy S7 range in these countries as well. The download size of the updates is 70 MB and comes as firmware versions G930W8VLS8CTI1 or G935W8VLS8CTI1, depending on whether you are using an S7 or S7 edge.

Firmware versions for the British versions of the smartphones are G930FXXU8ETI2 and G935FXXU8ETI2. The new software updates also improve device stability, fix some bugs, and improve performance.

We do not know when the update will be available here in this country. You can manually check on your Galaxy smartphone if the new firmware version has already been pushed in. To do so, navigate to "Settings" and "Software Update".