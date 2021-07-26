Instead of $0.99 for free: This original note-taking app will clean up your everyday life!

Lists is a note-taking application available on Android with a rather original interface. The app is currently free on the Google Play Store instead of $0.99. Hurry up!

Lists is a very simple application, even minimalist and without any pretension. The idea is to offer the classic functions for note-taking while organizing them as to-do lists or shopping lists. Hence the name "Lists".

You can download the Lists app from the Google Play Store

However, Lists is not a to-do list app or a planner. The "list" aspect only comes into play in the design of the interface to give your notes the appearance of a notebook that you can flip through.

Why is the Lists application worth it?

With its price of $0.99, we can't say that the Lists app represents a major purchase. The app is obviously free of in-app purchases and ads. It doesn't require any account or authorization to run and can be used offline.

The features of Lists are pretty basic. You can slightly "augment" your notes by crossing out or highlighting portions of text and adding images. For your shopping lists, you can also associate a price (and change the currency) to items.

The interface is just as simplistic. The idea is to create pages that look like detachable sheets from a notebook. Each sheet corresponds to a note in which you can add different items that are then displayed as a bulleted list.

Lists is not a task planner / © NextPit

But it's not possible to assign a deadline for the execution of a task or to create reminders for example. That's why I say that the "list" aspect is only in terms of design. Lists is really nothing more than a note editor, for power users and other productivity enthusiasts, it will prove too limited.

Lists is developed by "borisgames" whose catalog varies strangely between ultra-niche applications for construction companies and poker and slot machine games, mostly in Russian. It also offers a free version of Lists called "Lists, easy!" which contains ads.

In its privacy policy, the developer says it collects data to "improve its service" but that "the information collected is only stored on your device and is not collected by me". The developer also states that the application uses third-party services (Google Play Services).

This is a very standard privacy policy, probably copy/pasted or autogenerated as is often the case on the Play Store.

What do you think of this application? Have you downloaded it? What kind of apps would you like me to select for the next few times? Tell me all about it in the comments.