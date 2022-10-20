Free instead of $29,00: This fitness app for Android gets you in shape

Just before the dangerous turkey and feast season starts, NextPit recommends a fitness app for Android devices. It's currently free instead of $29,00. We introduce you to the app and tell you what you absolutely have to watch out for.

If you don't like such messages, you can deactivate them. However, if such a motivational, uplifting saying really gives you drive, then you can even configure these statements. Not only do you change the subject focus, but you can also change the background color if you wish.

You will find a very comprehensive and complete app. It is aimed at both beginners and professionals-and people like me who have yet to work their way up to the title of "beginner". After the installation and the start, FitOlympia Pro directly hits you with a motivational message.

If I look in the mirror, it's worth installing any app that helps me even a little bit along the way. But of course, there are successful and not so successful fitness apps. This one I like right off the bat and seems to be a worthwhile one. The 4.4-star rating in the Play Store is also reassuring.

I attack again! Before my favorite band Depeche Mode goes on tour next year, I have to be in top shape. I'm currently about a couple of digits away from that, but I'm willing to get rid of as much of the difference as possible by next summer. That's where this app-FitOlympia Pro-comes in handy! The app is available for Android and iOS at a price of 5.99 euros, but it is currently free only for Android!

Of course, what's more exciting is what you can do with the app. You choose your program and can select many different parameters for it. You decide how many days per week you want to train, whether you are a beginner, advanced or professional and which muscle part should be trained. You also tell the app why you are training: Do you want to lose weight, get fitter, or build muscle? You can even specify "sexual health" as a goal, but for now, I've opted for weight loss.

By the way, you can also decide whether you want to see all the workouts, only the free ones, or the affordable ones. It doesn't matter in this case, because you have the Pro version installed, in which the workouts are all unlocked.

Now tap on a category, muscle group, or any of these parameters and you'll be shown the appropriate workouts you can use. These are staggered according to warm-up, the actual workout, and a few stretch exercises at the end. For each exercise, you can then either look at what you have to do picture by picture or you can choose an animated GIF or a video.

So you're all set if you want to do your daily workouts at home and without any tools. But the app has even more to offer: You can determine your BMI, get displayed how many calories you can burn per day or how many there are at your current weight. In addition, there are also recipes and diet suggestions and many blog articles on the topics of fitness, health, body positivity, and so on.

How safe is it to download FitOlympia Pro?

Reviews are usually a very nice indicator of whether we would have to pay special attention to an app. There, my review did not show anything that speaks against the installation. However, I also consulted the privacy tool Exodus again and it gives me a bitter pill to swallow: A whopping ten trackers and an astonishing 33 (!) app permissions are listed there.

So be sure to check this overview before you install the app. I did not notice anything really unusual about the trackers or the permissions, and the app itself has not bugged me with questions about permissions so far. Google Play tells us that, according to the developer FitOlympia, no data is collected, processed, or passed on to third parties.

By the way, iOS users can also get the app under the name Olympia. However, it costs $5.99 in the AppStore, so it's not free.

I'd love to tell you more about the app, but I'm running out of time - my next workout is waiting! If you want to tell me which app you use to fight the pounds, or just motivate me: The comment section is now open!