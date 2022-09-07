Free instead of $2.99: Crunchy puzzle fun for Android and iOS

Are you up for a classic point-and-click adventure game? Syntaxity has another new puzzle game out with "Lost Treasure 2" and the best thing about it is: Currently, you can have some fun for free on both iOS and Android platforms!

Tl;DR

Lost Treasure 2 normally costs $2.99 on both iOS and Android platforms.

4.8-stars rating at Apple, 4.6-stars rating at Google.

No advertisements inside but there are in-app purchases (not necessary).

Damn Clickbaiter Drees: Here, he tells you about a fun puzzle game, but has only spent a few minutes with Syntaxity's game. Still, I'm sure I'll have some good times with this mobile game, because we've already shared about point-and-click adventures like Enchanted Worlds or Blackthorne Castle with you before.

Unfortunately, I only know that the game is free for both iOS and Android, but am not sure on just how long it will remain that way. So here is my recommendation: Download the game first, then return and read the rest of the article. But don't forget to do the former, friends!

Why is "Lost Treasure 2" worth downloading?

Those who were happy with the other Syntaxity games will undoubtedly be happy with "Lost Treasure 2". The game idea and mechanics are identical: you click your way through the beautiful visuals that have specially rendered scenery and come across objects that you have to collect in order to solve many puzzles and brainteasers.

As usual, you'll have three important items with you at all times:

A bag, in which you'll store all your finds that you'll need for later tasks.

A camera that you can use to take in-game screenshots to help you solve the puzzles.

A map that lets you quickly travel to places you've already discovered.

You'll need to solve the puzzle above to obtain the item below. / © NextPit

This time you'll travel near the Galapagos Islands. You will encounter many islands, have to overcome mazes, and much more. Puzzles lurk just about everywhere, where some are pretty easy to solve while others require additional brainpower. The difficulty level remains fair at all times, but if it doesn't work out, you can also get help. There are free tips, but you can also buy additional help for $0.99.

Honestly speaking: You don't have to waste money on that. This is because a) you can figure it out with a little bit of thinking, b) there are the free hints available, and c) rumor has it that the solution videos are also available on YouTube (but you didn't hear that from me!).

Looking for more adventure games? These are our recommended adventure games on Android and iOS.

Is it safe to download The Lost Treasure 2?

The game is free from ads and you do not need an account. There are in-app purchases, as mentioned above, but none of them are mandatory. As always with Android games, we again referred to the privacy platform known as Exodus. It only discovered the two usual trackers and five required permissions. Everything asked of you falls within the spirit of the game, so you can click the download button without any hesitation!

Anyway, I don't understand why you haven't already installed "Lost Treasure 2", didn't I already you to download it for fun at the beginning? Perhaps I'm a bit too enthusiastic once again, simply because I like this series of games from Syntaxity. Crisp puzzles, a relaxed atmosphere, which were also enhanced by a chilling soundtrack - I just can't say no to that.

Many others probably can't either, because although the game has only been on the market since May 2022, and there are already hundreds of reviews that praised this title on Google Play and the Apple App Store. The Android version scored 4.6 stars, while its iOS counterpart has an even higher rating at 4.8 stars. So, last call: Download!