Free apps of the week for Android and iOS

In the Google Play Store and Apple App Store this week, a bunch of apps that we think might interest many were reduced to zero yet again. Normally, you would have to fork out a minimal investment in order to download these apps and games, but for this week only, you will not have to pay anything for a limited time. Do take note that some of these apps may include in-app purchases.

Message Quest - the amazing adventures of Feste ( €2.09 ): The graphics in this role-playing game (RPG) appeals to me very much. Message Quest is a stained glass inspired point-and-click adventure game, harking back to the good old days of Day of the Tentacle. This game comes with in-app purchases.

Traffic Jam Cars Puzzle ( €4.39 ): A classic puzzler alá Candy Crush, this time with extremely cute cars for you to deal with. In-app purchases are available.

Space Shooter: Alien vs. Galaxy Attack ( €0.59 ): An arcade shooter that is set within the confines of a galaxy, where you shoot your way to victory using your spaceship. It does not get any easier than this. Micro-transactions are also available in this title.

Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival ( €0.99 ): A zombie shooter with comical graphics that will tickle your funny bone. You have more than 30 weapons at your disposal to put a stop to the impending zombie apocalypse. Micro-transactions are available in the game for you to progress.

Free productivity apps for Android

Calculator Locker - Hide Photos & Videos ( €2.69 ): If you have something to hide on your Android smartphone, use this app. Behind the supposed 'calculator' lies a secret section for you to stash your sensitive or private photos, videos, and apps that nobody else should see. No in-app purchases.

Unit Converter ( €7.99 ): An app that converts all kinds of possible units. For example: currency, the metric system, or even crypto-currency. There are no in-app purchases to deal with here.

1984 Cam - VHS Camcorder, Retro Camera Effects ( €1.09 ): A filter app for videos. You can ensure that all of your clips will be able to display a really chic retro style alá VHS. No in-app purchases. Best of all is, these clips are digital so you do not have to worry about deterioration of the tape.

Equalizer FX Pro ( €2.09 ): A media player that focuses on equalizer functions. You can make adjustments to the music as well as system sounds according to your preference. There are no in-app purchases to deal with.

Free iOS Apps

Distraint: Pocket Pixel Horror ( €0.99 ): I have been playing this game for a few days now. This is not something that you would want to get involved with in the evenings right before retiring for the night. It's depressing, dark, and has a terrifying soundtrack. A horror point-and-click adventure title. Thankfully, there are no in-app purchases.

Cursor: The Virus Hunter ( €1.99 ): Windows 95 says hello! You need to eliminate computer viruses - using an old school cursor on your phone. Got to love the retro style in the way the graphics are done up.

Zero+ ( €0.99 ): A math puzzler where you have to swap numbers as well as shapes back and forth in order to progress. No in-app purchases.

neoDefense ( €1.09 ): A tower defense title that is set in space, where your eyes will be assaulted by bright and crisp graphics that makes full use of the colour spectrum. Expect to enjoy killing time with this title where laser weapons are a mainstay. In-app purchases are available.

Aqueduct 101 ( €2.29 ): A puzzle game where you have to make sure that the pipelines all run well without any broken connections. This reminds me of several other puzzle titles from Escape Games.

8bitWar: Apokalyps ( €1.99 ): This strategy and tactical game throws you right smack in the middle of a war, albeit in adorable 8-bit graphics. You basically need to keep the peace among all conflicting sides using strategy and emerge triumphant. There are no in-app purchases available.

Life is Strange ( €3.49 ): An exciting story-based and choice game from 2017 with powerhouse Square Enix as the developer, you know that you are in for a treat. It is available for free every now and then. The graphics and soundtrack alone are worth the price of admission.

Thanks for the comment, deltakula: "Life is Strange is really fun. But only the first six chapters is free. If you want to see out the rest of the game, you will have to pay ten euros."