Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do twice a week, NextPit prepared a list of mobile apps and games for Android and iOS that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly, with at least two weekly editions, on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals, since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Crypto Helper ( $0.99 ) : A handy cryptographic toolkit that encrypts messages and passwords so that you can keep them safe even if someone gains access to them.

: A handy cryptographic toolkit that encrypts messages and passwords so that you can keep them safe even if someone gains access to them. Bubbles Battery Indicator ( $1.49 ) : A simple aesthetics app. With Bubbles battery indicator you can select between a range of floating bubbles that will appear on your screen while you charge your device or set up custom battery level alerts to plug out your device and preserve your battery's health.

: A simple aesthetics app. With Bubbles battery indicator you can select between a range of floating bubbles that will appear on your screen while you charge your device or set up custom battery level alerts to plug out your device and preserve your battery's health. Speed Camera Radar ( $2.99 ) : A database app that allows you to put warnings and notes on a map about speed cameras, traffic hazards, and other indicators. Then every time you drive through the specified area you get notified so that you can avoid accidental fines.

: A database app that allows you to put warnings and notes on a map about speed cameras, traffic hazards, and other indicators. Then every time you drive through the specified area you get notified so that you can avoid accidental fines. Numberwiz ( $0.99 ) : With this cool app you can learn useful information about any number like its Prime factorization, its Trigonometric ratios, and all the roots up to the 10th. But this is basically where my maths knowledge ends but there are a lot more features for math wizards!

: With this cool app you can learn useful information about any number like its Prime factorization, its Trigonometric ratios, and all the roots up to the 10th. But this is basically where my maths knowledge ends but there are a lot more features for math wizards! Stark Barbell ($2.99) : With Stark Barbell you can create your own barbell workouts and access HD demonstrations of different exercises with muscle group filters.

Free Android games

Colonies Pro ($ 1.99 ) : An intuitive puzzle game that will hone your cognitive skills by connecting similar shaped or colored dots. The game has no ads and can be played offline and it is also color blind friendly!

: An intuitive puzzle game that will hone your cognitive skills by connecting similar shaped or colored dots. The game has no ads and can be played offline and it is also color blind friendly! Teach Your Monster to Read ($ 5.99 ) : An award-winning children's game that helps the little ones to practice reading. It includes three different educational games. It is appropriate for kids of preschool, primary school, kindergarten, and first grade.

: An award-winning children's game that helps the little ones to practice reading. It includes three different educational games. It is appropriate for kids of preschool, primary school, kindergarten, and first grade. Dragon Raid ($ 2.99 ) : A hardcore idle RPG dungeon crawler that pits you against powerful monsters. The game features different items, heroes, and a base hub in the form of your very own customizable village.

: A hardcore idle RPG dungeon crawler that pits you against powerful monsters. The game features different items, heroes, and a base hub in the form of your very own customizable village. Assassin Lord : Idle RPG ($ 1.99 ) : Another idle RPG but with a different theme. In this one, you send cartoonish ninjas to slay monsters while you collect and refine items to defeat bosses.

: Another idle RPG but with a different theme. In this one, you send cartoonish ninjas to slay monsters while you collect and refine items to defeat bosses. Forever Lost: Episode 1 ($ 3.49 ): A thrilling adventure puzzler! In the game, you need to solve the mystery with point and click mechanisms, discover the truth, and escape. The game is succeeded with Forever Lost: Episode 2 which is also free for now.

A thrilling adventure puzzler! In the game, you need to solve the mystery with point and click mechanisms, discover the truth, and escape. The game is succeeded with Forever Lost: Episode 2 which is also free for now. The Enchanted Worlds ( $3.99 ): A puzzle adventure game in the likes of MYST. In a beautiful world, you need to find all of the clues and solve the puzzles and explore your childhood memories while looking for lost books.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

LetSketch ($0 .99 ): A minimalist sketching app with several brushes and pencils and grids to help you create beautiful sketches on the spot. Additionally, you can insert photo references and also take sketching classes!

A minimalist sketching app with several brushes and pencils and grids to help you create beautiful sketches on the spot. Additionally, you can insert photo references and also take sketching classes! Plant Light Meter ($ 2.99 ): Keep your indoor plants healthy and thriving by providing them with the right amount of light using this app. With Plant Light Meter you can keep track of all of your plants and their needs as well as calculate the amount of light your plants receive.

Keep your indoor plants healthy and thriving by providing them with the right amount of light using this app. With Plant Light Meter you can keep track of all of your plants and their needs as well as calculate the amount of light your plants receive. Recipes - Kids & Toddlers ($ 1.99 ): Feeding the appropriate food to your child is something they do not teach at school, unfortunately. With this app, you get appropriate dietary recommendations for your children as well as ideas for tasty lunch box recipes.

Feeding the appropriate food to your child is something they do not teach at school, unfortunately. With this app, you get appropriate dietary recommendations for your children as well as ideas for tasty lunch box recipes. IP4K: Phone cam as IP Camera ($3 .99 ): A minimal IP camera app that allows you to quickly turn your iPhone into a monitoring device through your local Wi-Fi.

A minimal IP camera app that allows you to quickly turn your iPhone into a monitoring device through your local Wi-Fi. Ampere Battery Charging Check ($ 0.99 ): With this app, you can see the charging capabilities of your battery, phone, and charger. It basically turns your device into an Ampere meter to test different items in your charging kit as well as take an accurate track of app battery consumption.

With this app, you can see the charging capabilities of your battery, phone, and charger. It basically turns your device into an Ampere meter to test different items in your charging kit as well as take an accurate track of app battery consumption. My Working Hours ($ 0.99 ): A minimal clock app with a widget that allows you to keep track of your shifts and breaks and then export them with your clients, your employer, or other devices.

Free iOS games

Lost Cities ($ 1.99 ): One of the most popular card games for iOS in 2022, Lost Cities is a solitaire-inspired card game with interesting mechanics. If you want to learn more here is our dedicated hands-on.

One of the most popular card games for iOS in 2022, Lost Cities is a solitaire-inspired card game with interesting mechanics. If you want to learn more here is our dedicated hands-on. Teach Your Monster to Read ($ 5.99 ): The same app we featured on Android. This game is perfect for teaching your pre-schoolers how to read! The iOS version now also features a new space blaster game.

The same app we featured on Android. This game is perfect for teaching your pre-schoolers how to read! The iOS now also features a new space blaster game. Everybody's RPG ($ 0.99 ): A simple RPG game with idler mechanics. Explore a never-ending world with your heroes and join guilds to fight other players.

A simple RPG game with idler mechanics. Explore a never-ending world with your heroes and join guilds to fight other players. Drop Flop! ($ 0.99 ): A minimalist pong game that needs quick fingers. Use your bar to bounce a ball and earn points by catching coins. Unlike most pong-like games, you need to tap the screen right when the ball hits your bar to catch it.

A minimalist pong game that needs quick fingers. Use your bar to bounce a ball and earn points by catching coins. Unlike most pong-like games, you need to tap the screen right when the ball hits your bar to catch it. Tic Tac Toe in a Circle ($ 1.99 ): Literally says it all in the title. Play a more complicated version of Tic Tac Toe in a circular version that brings a new meaning to rage-quitting when playing with your friends.

