Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do every week, NextPit brings you a selection of great deals on mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly, with at least two weekly editions on Tuesday and Friday. Between publication and the time you are viewing this article, some apps may have reverted to paid status. Google Play Store promos on apps are easy enough to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos, since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

NFC EMV Card Reader ($2.99) : This application allows you to read and store data and information from contactless payment cards (credit, debit, prepaid, etc.) on your Android device.

: This application allows you to read and store data and information from contactless payment cards (credit, debit, prepaid, etc.) on your Android device. 120X Duplicate File Remover Pro ($5.49) : Remove duplicate files, images and audio in seconds using RecAI.

: Remove duplicate files, images and audio in seconds using RecAI. Abc Cam Scanner Pro ($5.49) : What about an app that scans and converts import documents to PDF with automatic resizing, digital signature and more?

: What about an app that scans and converts import documents to PDF with automatic resizing, digital signature and more? Metatag Analyzer (2.49) : This app allows webmasters to analyze a site's meta tags and produce performance reports.

: This app allows webmasters to analyze a site's meta tags and produce performance reports. Unit Converter ($7.49) : As the name suggests, this software allows you to convert several data such as currency, distance, weight, etc.

Free Android games

Special Elite force Mission ($7.99) : Play as a secret commando and serve your country by eliminating enemies in this shooting game.

: Play as a secret commando and serve your country by eliminating enemies in this shooting game. Grow Spaceship VIP ($1.99) : Strengthen and expand your weapons to create a stronger fleet to go into battle and destroy enemy ships.

: Strengthen and expand your weapons to create a stronger fleet to go into battle and destroy enemy ships. Cooking Quest VIP ($0.99) : A simulation game in which you must successfully complete recipes from around the world to create the ultimate food truck.

: A simulation game in which you must successfully complete recipes from around the world to create the ultimate food truck. Stone Of Souls HD ($0.99) : An action horror RPG where you must go on an adventure to discover the origin of evil and destroy it.

: An action horror RPG where you must go on an adventure to discover the origin of evil and destroy it. Modern US Sniper Shooter 3D ($1.49) : In this shooting game, you will have to eliminate enemies and targets and be a real commando.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

Lock Notes Pro ($4.99 ) : This app keeps your most precious notes, passwords and contacts private and secret from prying eyes.

: This app keeps your most precious notes, passwords and contacts private and secret from prying eyes. Templates for Google Docs ($39.99) : Find over 20,000 unique designs for documents on Google Docs, spreadsheet templates for Google Sheets, slideshow themes for Google Slides, and over 2,000 images and graphics to illustrate your content.

: Find over 20,000 unique designs for documents on Google Docs, spreadsheet templates for Google Sheets, slideshow themes for Google Slides, and over 2,000 images and graphics to illustrate your content. Background Eraser: Collart Pro ($9.99) : This all-in-one photo collage creation app contains tons of collages, stickers, backgrounds, etc. and will help you transform your photos of its magical background eraser.

: This all-in-one photo collage creation app contains tons of collages, stickers, backgrounds, etc. and will help you transform your photos of its magical background eraser. Contacts Backup & Group ($0.99) : This application allows you to back up or group your contacts and set actions such as birthday reminders and many others.

: This application allows you to back up or group your contacts and set actions such as birthday reminders and many others. Plant Light Meter ($2.99) : A versatile tool for those with plants at home, find the perfect spot for your pots by measuring the light level of each environment.

Free iOS games

Cytus II ($1.99) : A Manga game about rhythm and music. The role-playing game has a cute design and includes an equally cute story.

: A Manga game about rhythm and music. The role-playing game has a cute design and includes an equally cute story. Taboo ($2.99) : This board game where the goal is to make your team guess the word indicated at the top of the card without using the 5 words will enliven your evenings with your friends.

: This board game where the goal is to make your team guess the word indicated at the top of the card without using the 5 words will enliven your evenings with your friends. Incredible Box ($9.99) : A classic puzzle game that consists of rolling a box to its target position.

: A classic puzzle game that consists of rolling a box to its target position. Crazy Run ($5.99) : A never-ending race game in which you have to avoid as many obstacles as possible to increase your score.

: A never-ending race game in which you have to avoid as many obstacles as possible to increase your score. Paintiles ($2.99) : A fun game in which you have to paint the tiles to make the bombs appear and explode them to clear the board.

What do you think of our selection this week? Have you found any more interesting apps or discounted games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.