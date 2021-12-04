Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free
As we do every week, NextPit brings you a selection of great deals on mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
This list is updated weekly with at least two weekly editions on Tuesday and Saturday. Between publication and the time you are viewing this article, some apps may have reverted to paid status. Google Play Store promos on apps are easy enough to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.
Quick tip: You find an interesting app, but you can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.
Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store
Android productivity/lifestyle apps temporarily free on the Google Play Store
- VPN Pro
($0.99): This app secures your sensitive data with advanced encryption technology, which masks your IP address so that no malicious hacker can track your Internet activity.
- Digital Dashboard GPS Pro
($0.99): Keep track of your car drive, motorcycle or even bike rides, with information such as speed, altitude and more.
- Equalizer - Bass Booster pro
($1.99): An equalizer for your Android smartphone.
- How much can I spend?
($2.99): This application makes it easy to track your budget by telling you how much you can spend per day until your next paycheck.
- Pro Mp3 player - Qamp
($0.99): A full-featured mp3 audio player that includes a 10-band equalizer, a bass amplifier and many other features to improve your sound.
- 200X Game Booster Pro
($5.49): This application boosts the performance of your smartphone to give you a better gaming experience.
- Business Calculator Pro
($1.49): A complete suite of tools to calculate various elements for your business.
Android mobile games temporarily free on the Google Play Store
- Subway Jungle Run Surf Runner
($159.99): An endless 3D running game where you have to unlock new characters and run again and again.
- Zombie Hunter 3D Sniper
($259.99): A zombie hunting shooter where you have to stop the spread of a virus to save your world.
- Hills Legend: Horror (HD)
($0.99): A horrific game in first-person view in which you must explore the underground of a ruined temple in search of treasure.
- Cardinal Chains
($2.99): A minimalist puzzle game based on the concept of non-decreasing sequences.
- Crazy Car Impossible Stunts
($7.99): Perform crazy stunts in this car game mixing speed and spectacular acrobatics.
- Escape Balls
($0.99): An epic 2D arcade game with different levels and dozens of obstacles.
- Stickman Legend: Shadow War
($0.99): A stickman fighting game, in the form of an RPG and Slasher hybrid.
Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store
Productivity/lifestyle iOS apps temporarily free in the Apple App Store
- Fan Noise
($3.99): This app helps insomniacs and babies fall asleep in minutes by playing white noise.
- Rollit - Photo Transfer App
($2.99): This application allows you to transfer photos and videos from a computer to your iPhone gallery, regardless of the OS.
- Make A Giveaway For Instagram
($8.99): This application allows you to randomly select the winner of a contest to offer a reward.
- Calendarium
($0.99): This new easy-to-use calendar offers a new way to discover many interesting things about your day.
- PropFun Pro
($0.99): Create amazing collages to share with your friends or on social networks.
- DayCost Pro
($3.99): This money management application allows you to keep track of your expenses and your money.
- GIF Tools by Paperclip
($0.99): A complete suite of tools to create and edit GIFs.
iOS games temporarily free on the Apple App Store
- Level
($0.99): A relaxing puzzle where you just have to move the pieces to align the platforms.
- Block vs Block
($9.99): Compete against the AI or other online players in this puzzle with very attractive graphics and simple gameplay.
- Jinks!
($1.99): No level, no limit, you just have to develop strategies to keep control.
- cat&line
($1.99): The concept of this game? Make a cat run on a track that you draw as you go along.
- 2 Players 1 Device
($0.99): Challenge another person in 8 simple two-player games on a single iPhone.
- Cardinal Chains
($2.99): This game already listed for Android is also free on iOS.
- Astr!
($1.99): A game with a challenging casual experience where you must avoid a barrage of obstacles through unique and dynamic worlds.
What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find any apps or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store more interesting? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.
