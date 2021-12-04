Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do every week, NextPit brings you a selection of great deals on mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly with at least two weekly editions on Tuesday and Saturday. Between publication and the time you are viewing this article, some apps may have reverted to paid status. Google Play Store promos on apps are easy enough to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Read also: How to find free apps for Android or iOS without being scammed

Quick tip: You find an interesting app, but you can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Android mobile games temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Productivity/lifestyle iOS apps temporarily free in the Apple App Store

Fan Noise ($3.99) : This app helps insomniacs and babies fall asleep in minutes by playing white noise.

: This app helps insomniacs and babies fall asleep in minutes by playing white noise. Rollit - Photo Transfer App ($2.99) : This application allows you to transfer photos and videos from a computer to your iPhone gallery, regardless of the OS.

: This application allows you to transfer photos and videos from a computer to your iPhone gallery, regardless of the OS. Make A Giveaway For Instagram ($8.99) : This application allows you to randomly select the winner of a contest to offer a reward.

: This application allows you to randomly select the winner of a contest to offer a reward. Calendarium ($0.99) : This new easy-to-use calendar offers a new way to discover many interesting things about your day.

: This new easy-to-use calendar offers a new way to discover many interesting things about your day. PropFun Pro ($0.99) : Create amazing collages to share with your friends or on social networks.

: Create amazing collages to share with your friends or on social networks. DayCost Pro ($3.99) : This money management application allows you to keep track of your expenses and your money.

: This money management application allows you to keep track of your expenses and your money. GIF Tools by Paperclip ($0.99) : A complete suite of tools to create and edit GIFs.

iOS games temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Level ($0.99) : A relaxing puzzle where you just have to move the pieces to align the platforms.

: A relaxing puzzle where you just have to move the pieces to align the platforms. Block vs Block ($9.99) : Compete against the AI or other online players in this puzzle with very attractive graphics and simple gameplay.

: Compete against the AI or other online players in this puzzle with very attractive graphics and simple gameplay. Jinks! ($1.99) : No level, no limit, you just have to develop strategies to keep control.

: No level, no limit, you just have to develop strategies to keep control. cat&line ($1.99) : The concept of this game? Make a cat run on a track that you draw as you go along.

: The concept of this game? Make a cat run on a track that you draw as you go along. 2 Players 1 Device ($0.99) : Challenge another person in 8 simple two-player games on a single iPhone.

: Challenge another person in 8 simple two-player games on a single iPhone. Cardinal Chains ($2.99) : This game already listed for Android is also free on iOS.

: This game already listed for Android is also free on iOS. Astr! ($1.99) : A game with a challenging casual experience where you must avoid a barrage of obstacles through unique and dynamic worlds.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find any apps or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store more interesting? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.