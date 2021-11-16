Free apps for Android & iOS: these Pro versions are currently free

As we do every week, NextPit brings you a selection of great deals on mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly with two weekly editions on Tuesday and Saturday. Between publication and the time you are viewing this article, some apps may have reverted to paid status. Google Play Store promos on apps are easy enough to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: You find an interesting app, but you can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Reminder Pro ($2.29) : This app cuts to the chase and allows you to set up notifications to remind you of all the tasks, errands and items on your to-do list.

: This app cuts to the chase and allows you to set up notifications to remind you of all the tasks, errands and items on your to-do list. Passwords-Manager-Pro ($4.99) : This app saves your credentials in categories to save you time.

: This app saves your credentials in categories to save you time. Manual Camera : DSLR ($4.99) :This DSLR camera app will turn your smartphone into a professional camera, with fully manual camera control over ISO, shutter speed, exposure, manual focus and other features.

:This DSLR camera app will turn your smartphone into a professional camera, with fully manual camera control over ISO, shutter speed, exposure, manual focus and other features. Memorize: Learn GRE Vocabulary with Flashcards ($4.99) : An AI-based study app for learning and memorizing GRE/GMAT words.

: An AI-based study app for learning and memorizing GRE/GMAT words. Task Destroyer ($1.99) : Create tasks by entering the title (or image), health, color, size and type of task. You can then place them anywhere in the space to better organize your to-do list.

: Create tasks by entering the title (or image), health, color, size and type of task. You can then place them anywhere in the space to better organize your to-do list. 120X Duplicate File Remover Pro ($5.49) : This app removes duplicate files, images and audios in seconds using RecAI.

Android mobile games temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Temporarily free iOS apps on the Apple App Store

The following productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

ACDSee Pro ($6.99) : This photo app that combines a professional-quality camera and photo editor, allows you to capture, perfect and share your photos.

: This photo app that combines a professional-quality camera and photo editor, allows you to capture, perfect and share your photos. Starlight - Explore the Stars ($1.99) : This application is a simplified star map that is beautiful to look at.

: This application is a simplified star map that is beautiful to look at. AlphaBlur Image Effects ($2.99) :This app uses Apple's neural network, artificial intelligence, and modern hardware features to automatically split background and foreground objects in your photos and apply various amazing special effects to the background.

:This app uses Apple's neural network, artificial intelligence, and modern hardware features to automatically split background and foreground objects in your photos and apply various amazing special effects to the background. Captime - Crossfit Timer ($1.99) : The ideal timer for professional athletes looking for a functional and simple timer.

: The ideal timer for professional athletes looking for a functional and simple timer. WOBL® The Advanced Pedometer ($9.99) : This live pedometer application also tracks your sports activity.

: This live pedometer application also tracks your sports activity. DrawRun - Easily start running ($0.99) : A simple but useful app that allows you to view your runs on a map, plot your route to calculate the distance and also create new running routes in new areas.

: A simple but useful app that allows you to view your runs on a map, plot your route to calculate the distance and also create new running routes in new areas. Python 3 ($0.99) : A smart IDE for Python 3 with syntax recognition and automatic text formatting and more impressive functionality from iLabbs.

Temporarily free iOS games on the Apple App Store

Blood Aerna ($1.99) : This latest installment of the hack 'n' slash game is the most intense and immersive.

: This latest installment of the hack 'n' slash game is the most intense and immersive. Endless Archery: Chill & Shoot ($1.99) : An arcade archery game where you have to hit the target to advance your journey through this colorful world.

: An arcade archery game where you have to hit the target to advance your journey through this colorful world. Ninjas Infinity ($1.99) : Go on an adventure and face many obstacles, including evil ninjas, ninja dogs, monsters, half-humans, zombies that will try to stop you.

: Go on an adventure and face many obstacles, including evil ninjas, ninja dogs, monsters, half-humans, zombies that will try to stop you. Office Story ($3.99) : A unique software company simulation game where you can build your own business empire with multiple offices around the world.

: A unique software company simulation game where you can build your own business empire with multiple offices around the world. Retro Widget: Snake Battles ($1.99) : Explore the brand new Retro Widget app with the original Snake II game.

: Explore the brand new Retro Widget app with the original Snake II game. Buzz To Win ($0.99) : An exciting card game where you race to beat your opponents to a four of a kind, straight, flush, straight flush or royal flush, then hit the buzzer.

: An exciting card game where you race to beat your opponents to a four of a kind, straight, flush, straight flush or royal flush, then hit the buzzer. Trader's Way ($0.99) : A challenging game in which you are introduced to the ups and downs of the stock market.

What do you think of our selection this week? Have you found any apps or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your good deals in the comments.