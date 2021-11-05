Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do every week, NextPit brings you a selection of great deals on mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid for but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly with at least two weekly editions on Tuesday and Saturday. Between publication and the time you are viewing this article, some apps may have reverted to paid status. Google Play Store promos on apps are easy enough to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Read also: How to find free apps for Android or iOS without being scammed

Quick tip: You find an interesting app, but you can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Bookmark Manager ( $0.99 ): A bookmark manager app that allows you to save bookmarks independently of the browser.

): A bookmark manager app that allows you to save bookmarks independently of the browser. Phone Booster Pro ( $11.99 ): This application is used to optimize your smartphone's performance, including speed, battery life and more.

): This application is used to optimize your smartphone's performance, including speed, battery life and more. Smart navigation bar ( $0.99 ): This app turns Android's default navigation bar into a stunning navigation bar with slideshows, cool animations and an energy bar.

): This app turns Android's default navigation bar into a stunning navigation bar with slideshows, cool animations and an energy bar. QR and Barcode Scanner PRO ( $1.99 ): If you still don't have a QR code scanner or barcode reader on your smartphone, you're in luck.

): If you still don't have a QR code scanner or barcode reader on your smartphone, you're in luck. Brightness Manager ( $0.99 ): This app lets you customize the brightness level for any app you want.

): This app lets you customize the brightness level for any app you want. Card Vault Pro ( $0.99 ): A perfect app for backing up your payment cards, allowing you to access them whenever you need to make a purchase.

): A perfect app for backing up your payment cards, allowing you to access them whenever you need to make a purchase. mAh Battery Pro ( $0.99 ): This battery manager gives easy access to a lot of information about your device, including current battery status and power.

Android games temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Over The Bridge PRO ( $1.99 ): Play against more players on a single device, customize your little ninja and choose from more difficulties, this is the perfect game to challenge family members, other people or friends.

): Play against more players on a single device, customize your little ninja and choose from more difficulties, this is the perfect game to challenge family members, other people or friends. Castle Defender Premium ( $0.99 ): Shoot your enemies, summon, upgrade, awaken your epic heroes in this tower defense game.

): Shoot your enemies, summon, upgrade, awaken your epic heroes in this tower defense game. House 2048 ( $0.99 ): A puzzle game in which you have to assemble identical blocks to complete the next level of furniture and make the house evolve.

): A puzzle game in which you have to assemble identical blocks to complete the next level of furniture and make the house evolve. Words All Around PRO ( $1.99 | expires 11.6.2021): An engaging word game for all ages, featuring 6 different game modes and where you can challenge players from all over the world.

| expires 11.6.2021): An engaging word game for all ages, featuring 6 different game modes and where you can challenge players from all over the world. Bricks Breaker Pro ( $3.99 ): This game for Android is a puzzle game and ideal for a fun pastime. You have to destroy the blocks with balls. It is very simple.

): This game for Android is a puzzle game and ideal for a fun pastime. You have to destroy the blocks with balls. It is very simple. Fractal Space HD ( $2.49 ): A puzzle adventure game in which you have to jump over lasers, avoid terrible moving saws, dodge giant grinders and think your way out of the space station.

): A puzzle adventure game in which you have to jump over lasers, avoid terrible moving saws, dodge giant grinders and think your way out of the space station. Infinite Puzzle ( $4.49 ): A puzzle that involves connecting all the lines to get to the next level.

Productivity/lifestyle iOS apps temporarily free in the Apple App Store

Block Distracting Websites ( $2.99 ): This app allows you to temporarily block distracting websites (or all of them) on the Safari browser.

): This app allows you to temporarily block distracting websites (or all of them) on the Safari browser. Volume by Velocity ( $4.99 ): This app lets you control the volume of your music based on your speed. When you accelerate, an algorithm increases your volume to counteract the rolling noise of your car.

): This app lets you control the volume of your music based on your speed. When you accelerate, an algorithm increases your volume to counteract the rolling noise of your car. RAIN RADAR ( $4.99 ): A weather app that displays an animated radar image with real-time weather conditions and forecasts for any location in the world.

): A weather app that displays an animated radar image with real-time weather conditions and forecasts for any location in the world. Swift Miles ( $4.99 ): Designed for business users and rideshare drivers, this app simplifies mileage tracking, using automatic trip detection, automatic mileage tracking and even automatic trip classification based on your past trips.

): Designed for business users and rideshare drivers, this app simplifies mileage tracking, using automatic trip detection, automatic mileage tracking and even automatic trip classification based on your past trips. System Activity Monitors ( $0.99 ): This smartphone health monitoring app tracks storage usage, battery performance, device information such as IP address, and gives tips on how to improve the health of your smartphone.

): This smartphone health monitoring app tracks storage usage, battery performance, device information such as IP address, and gives tips on how to improve the health of your smartphone. Orderly ( $0.99 ): A fun and incredibly easy to use To-do lists app with a breathtaking interface, seamless cloud syncing and "location-based reminders" so you don't miss a task.

): A fun and incredibly easy to use To-do lists app with a breathtaking interface, seamless cloud syncing and "location-based reminders" so you don't miss a task. Simple Zazen Timer ( $1.99 ): This app helps you meditate better with its dedicated features.

): This app helps you meditate better with its dedicated features. Fashion Story ( $0.99 ): Impress your friends and have fun by adding quotes to your photos, stickers and filters to give your photos and videos an extra touch.

Temporarily free iOS games on the Apple App Store

Crash the Comet ( $2.99 ): This game is all about controlling the comet and flying it around the track. It's actually a lot more complex than it sounds.

): This game is all about controlling the comet and flying it around the track. It's actually a lot more complex than it sounds. Teach Your Monster to Read ( $4.99 ): An award-winning phonics and reading game that has helped millions of children learn to read, the app is commonly used in preschools, elementary schools, kindergartens and elementary schools as an interactive teaching resource.

): An award-winning phonics and reading game that has helped millions of children learn to read, the app is commonly used in preschools, elementary schools, kindergartens and elementary schools as an interactive teaching resource. Antistress ( $1.99 ): Perfect for entertaining yourself during a wait or passing the anger, this set of games will help you de-stress while having fun.

): Perfect for entertaining yourself during a wait or passing the anger, this set of games will help you de-stress while having fun. Superb IQ Test ( $4.99 ): Test your IQ level by answering all the questions, which are based on official IQ tests.

): Test your IQ level by answering all the questions, which are based on official IQ tests. Crystal Cove ( $1.99 ): More than a typical game, kids love it for its simplicity and adults love it for its depth.

): More than a typical game, kids love it for its simplicity and adults love it for its depth. Adventurer Legends ( $0.99 ): A very exciting diablo-like RPG game with lots of random cards. Recruit excellent workers, manage your shop well, lead your team to fight for glory in this chaotic world.

): A very exciting diablo-like RPG game with lots of random cards. Recruit excellent workers, manage your shop well, lead your team to fight for glory in this chaotic world. Twisty Balls Games 3d 2019 ( $9.99) : A ball game in which you have to avoid deadly obstacles on a dangerous winding road while performing breathtaking jumps and collect coins to unlock new characters.

: A ball game in which you have to avoid deadly obstacles on a dangerous winding road while performing breathtaking jumps and collect coins to unlock new characters. Paths of Atlantis ( $2.99 ): Guide your hero through each underwater maze by pressing to rotate the tiles.

What do you think of our selection this week? Have you found any more interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.