Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do every week, NextPit offers you a selection of good deals for mobile applications and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid but are available for free temporarily on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly with at least two weekly editions on Tuesday and Saturday. Between the publishing time and the time you read this article, some of the apps may have reverted to paid status. As to when Google Play Store promos for apps end are easy enough to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos since Apple doesn't specify just how long the discount is valid for.

Also read: How to find free apps for Android or iOS without being scammed

Quick tip: So you found an interesting app in the list, but you can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Android games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

ACE Academy ( $9.99 ) : This game is a visual novel that is centered on comedy, adolescence, with elements of science fiction and romance.

: This game is a visual novel that is centered on comedy, adolescence, with elements of science fiction and romance. Dungeon Corporation P ( $7.99 ) : An RPG with interesting gameplay in which you'll need to power up your hero via numerous items and options, assigning various stats and skill systems as you see fit.

: An RPG with interesting gameplay in which you'll need to power up your hero via numerous items and options, assigning various stats and skill systems as you see fit. Terry's Halloween ( $2.49 ) : A Halloween-based game for the whole family and all ages. Immerse yourself in a typical Halloween night with Terry and discover one of the 5 games offered.

: A Halloween-based game for the whole family and all ages. Immerse yourself in a typical Halloween night with Terry and discover one of the 5 games offered. Live or Die: Zombie Survival Pro ( $0.99 ) : Dive into the heart of this apocalypse-ravaged world, complete quests and earn fantastic rewards along the way.

: Dive into the heart of this apocalypse-ravaged world, complete quests and earn fantastic rewards along the way. Bottle breaker 3D ( $259.99 ) : This 3D bottle-breaking game is based on a realistic environment with stunning graphics and smooth gameplay. Time to release some stress!

: This 3D bottle-breaking game is based on a realistic environment with stunning graphics and smooth gameplay. Time to release some stress! Spelling Test & Practice PRO ( $1.99 ) : An educational puzzle game for all ages in which you have to correct the spelling of misspelled English words in a fun and challenging manner.

: An educational puzzle game for all ages in which you have to correct the spelling of misspelled English words in a fun and challenging manner. Merge Number Puzzle ( $3.99 ) : A number puzzle that is well thought out and offers challenging gameplay.

: A number puzzle that is well thought out and offers challenging gameplay. MR RACER ( $4.99 ): A car racing game that offers an extreme multiplayer racing experience. Race with friends in awesome high-speed supercars to beat the traffic.

Temporarily free iOS apps on the Apple App Store

Productivity/lifestyle iOS apps that are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

SnakeSnap! ( $3.99 ) : An app that identifies unknown snakes via photos and provides educational information the benefits that these reptiles offer in our ecosystem.

: An app that identifies unknown snakes via photos and provides educational information the benefits that these reptiles offer in our ecosystem. Lock Notes Pro ( $4.99 ) : Keep your most precious notes private and secret by protecting them from prying eyes with a code.

: Keep your most precious notes private and secret by protecting them from prying eyes with a code. HappyMod - Game Tracker Apps ( $2.99 ) : This application allows you to track the games that interest you. For example, you can easily check trends, or see recommendations based on your preferences.

: This application allows you to track the games that interest you. For example, you can easily check trends, or see recommendations based on your preferences. SantaTime ( $0.99 ) : Chat directly with Santa on video! This is what this application promises, for example, to motivate children to do their homework or go to bed. Not sure if there is a naughty or nice list!

: Chat directly with Santa on video! This is what this application promises, for example, to motivate children to do their homework or go to bed. Not sure if there is a naughty or nice list! Check My Device ( $0.99 ) : Recommended for people who buy used iPhones/iPads from friends or strangers, this application allows you to run diagnostics.

: Recommended for people who buy used iPhones/iPads from friends or strangers, this application allows you to run diagnostics. LogoMe art photo editor ( $0.99 ): This app makes it easy to create silhouette photos by applying a beautiful image mask. There are many silhouette templates, which allows you to create photos using popular logos.

Temporarily free iOS games on the Apple App Store

Post Apocalyptic Car Battle 3D ( $9.99 ) : Go around the arena and eliminate zombies in this car battle royale game.

: Go around the arena and eliminate zombies in this car battle royale game. Tokotoko ( $3.99 ) : In this AR game, solve puzzles by drawing on real paper and help Hako find the other Tokotokos in this cute and fun story.

: In this AR game, solve puzzles by drawing on real paper and help Hako find the other Tokotokos in this cute and fun story. Keno Pad ( $6.99 ) : This retro-style Keno game is especially suited for the iPad.

: This retro-style Keno game is especially suited for the iPad. Jumpy Wheels! ( $1.99 ) : You'll have to jump through all the objects on the wheel to find water in a drought.

: You'll have to jump through all the objects on the wheel to find water in a drought. Crystalline Visual Novel ( $9.99 ) : Another fantasy adventure visual novel, this time focusing on comedic elements with a complex romance system.

: Another fantasy adventure visual novel, this time focusing on comedic elements with a complex romance system. Symmetry Drawing ( $2.99 ) : As the name suggests, in this drawing game, you'll have to draw in a symmetrical manner where half of the missing shape is shown and you have to complete the remaining half in order to advance.

: As the name suggests, in this drawing game, you'll have to draw in a symmetrical manner where half of the missing shape is shown and you have to complete the remaining half in order to advance. 8-bit Console Tank ( $2.99 ) : A classic tank battle game from the 80s.

: A classic tank battle game from the 80s. 13's ( $1.99 ): A fun puzzle game that will have you hooked in no time. 13's is a great game for relaxing, perfect for teaching kids how to count, and what's more, it's color-blind friendly!

What do you think of our selection this week? Have you found any other interesting apps or games that are on sale on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies with us in the comments.