Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do every week, NextPit brings you a selection of great deals on mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are usually paid but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly, with at least two weekly editions, on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals, since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Android apps temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Android mobile games temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Data Defense ( $4.99 ): A minimalist tower defense game that takes place in cyberspace. You will have to protect the servers from bugs and viruses.

): A minimalist tower defense game that takes place in cyberspace. You will have to protect the servers from bugs and viruses. Terra Fighter 2 Pro ($0.99) : Arm yourself with various weapons and face dangerous enemies in a fight to the death.

: Arm yourself with various weapons and face dangerous enemies in a fight to the death. Legend of the cartoon ($2.49) : Another one in which you will have to gather all the heroes with different vocations and characteristics to save your city.

: Another one in which you will have to gather all the heroes with different vocations and characteristics to save your city. Superheroes Junior Premium ($0.99) : Evolve your character into a superhero to fight robot monsters.

: Evolve your character into a superhero to fight robot monsters. The Weapon King VIP ( $0.99 ) : In this game you will have to create the best sword to be able to eliminate the evil spirits.

: In this game you will have to create the best sword to be able to eliminate the evil spirits. Timing Hero PV ($3.49) : Another RPG with very original gameplay that will keep you busy for hours and hours.

Temporarily free iOS apps on the Apple App Store

Productivity/lifestyle iOS apps temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Blood Pressure Monitor Diary ($2.99) : This app is a simple and easy way for you to record your blood pressure measurements. You will be able to record, track, analyze and share your blood pressure information using your iPhone/iPod touch/iPad.

: This app is a simple and easy way for you to record your blood pressure measurements. You will be able to record, track, analyze and share your blood pressure information using your iPhone/iPod touch/iPad. Coolors ($2.99) : A color palette application that allows you to create your own palettes with the ultra-fast generator, organize them in convenient projects and collections or export them as an image or PDF and much more.

: A color palette application that allows you to create your own palettes with the ultra-fast generator, organize them in convenient projects and collections or export them as an image or PDF and much more. IDK? Decision Maker ($1.99) : This application will help you make a decision when you hesitate before making a choice.

: This application will help you make a decision when you hesitate before making a choice. Word Watch ($2.99) : A keyword search application with a built-in dictionary of related words (150 000 words included.)

: A keyword search application with a built-in dictionary of related words (150 000 words included.) Pro Finder - Find My Bluetooth ($4.99) : This app will help you find your smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, headphones or any other Bluetooth 4.0 device by measuring the signal strength.

iOS games temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Sliding Puzzle ($0.99) : A puzzle game in which you have to arrange the tiles in ascending order.

: A puzzle game in which you have to arrange the tiles in ascending order. The Lost Ship ($3.99) : Embark on your own treasure hunt in this beautifully designed classic point and click game.

: Embark on your own treasure hunt in this beautifully designed classic point and click game. Fill me up - Block Brain Game! ( $0.99 ) : A simple puzzle game in a grid with oddly shaped puzzle pieces.

: A simple puzzle game in a grid with oddly shaped puzzle pieces. Block vs Block II ($4.99) : The sequel to this famous puzzle game is just as good as the first one.

: The sequel to this famous puzzle game is just as good as the first one. Target Shot ($1.99) : A game of skill in which your mission is to reach the center of the target and win the 108 gold medals.

: A game of skill in which your mission is to reach the center of the target and win the 108 gold medals. Reaction Timer Game ($0.99) : This simple game will test your skills: the goal is to stop the timer at the right moment.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find more interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your good deals in the comments.