19 Free Apps for iOS and Android: Free Downloads in July

It's the weekend and you have nothing to do? Then download some of our free apps that we have selected for Android and iOS. Of course, we don't present free apps like WhatsApp or Facebook - but discount promotions that make content you actually have to pay for free.

If you've been following NextPit for a while, you're probably familiar with the principle of our free apps. In the Google Play Store and Apple's AppStore, there are always discount promotions that make content that is actually paid for free. The goal is to offer you as wide a selection as possible so that you can decide for yourself whether the downloads are interesting for you.

Unlike our list of the five best apps of the week, we don't explicitly try out the content, so be a little careful before you fall into a cost trap - you can find out what to look out for when searching for free apps on the Internet in the linked article.

Tip: Do you want to secure a free app for the future? Then download it once and delete it again if necessary. That way, it will be added to your list of purchased apps and you can download it again in the future.

Free apps for your Android phone

These apps are free in the Google Play Store

These mobile games are free in the Google Play Store

Cartoon Craft ($1.99) A real-time strategy game with over one million downloads. The rating also looks good with 4.2 stars out of 64,000 reviews.

A real-time strategy game with over one million downloads. The rating also looks good with 4.2 stars out of 64,000 reviews. Dead Bunker 2 HD ($0.99) Only until Monday: A 3D shooter where you have to fight zombies.

Free content for your iPhone and iPad

These apps are free in the App Store

These mobile games are free in the AppStore

The Broken Screen Prank ($2.99) : The Broken Screen Prank app offers six pranks for fun with family and friends.

: The Broken Screen Prank app offers six pranks for fun with family and friends. Fall'n Dunk ($2.99) : A simple game where your goal is to break the rope and drop the ball through as many hoops as possible.

: A simple game where your goal is to break the rope and drop the ball through as many hoops as possible. CyberAge ($4.99) : In this adventure game, it's your task to solve the mysteries of the unique, sometimes criminal and controversial Iceberg City with the main character Max.

: In this adventure game, it's your task to solve the mysteries of the unique, sometimes criminal and controversial Iceberg City with the main character Max. Angkor: Celebrations ($2.99) : A family-friendly match-3 game with engaging gameplay. It tells the story of the player's quests for the ancient heritage, the Ceremonial Kīla.

