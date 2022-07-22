19 Free Apps for iOS and Android: Free Downloads in July
It's the weekend and you have nothing to do? Then download some of our free apps that we have selected for Android and iOS. Of course, we don't present free apps like WhatsApp or Facebook - but discount promotions that make content you actually have to pay for free.
If you've been following NextPit for a while, you're probably familiar with the principle of our free apps. In the Google Play Store and Apple's AppStore, there are always discount promotions that make content that is actually paid for free. The goal is to offer you as wide a selection as possible so that you can decide for yourself whether the downloads are interesting for you.
Unlike our list of the five best apps of the week, we don't explicitly try out the content, so be a little careful before you fall into a cost trap - you can find out what to look out for when searching for free apps on the Internet in the linked article.
Tip: Do you want to secure a free app for the future? Then download it once and delete it again if necessary. That way, it will be added to your list of purchased apps and you can download it again in the future.
Free apps for your Android phone
These apps are free in the Google Play Store
- Video Gallery - HD Video Live Wallpapers
($0.99)Even if they consume a lot of power, live wallpapers look great. If the pre-selection in the Android operating system is not enough for you, you can find more wallpapers here
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro)
($7.99)With this application you can easily convert units - perfect if you don't always have access to an internet connection and Google.
- Hybrid watch face
($1.39)Only until Sunday: a watch face for smartwatches with WearOS - unfortunately not available for the Galaxy Watch 4.
- Los tiempos verbales en inglés
($1.19) Only until Monday: A useful tool if you want to learn Spanish or vice versa. With this app you can learn all the active and passive tenses of the Spanish language, with useful tables in English, translations in Russian and Spanish and the whole thing even without ads.
- Ringtone Scheduler
($0.9 9) Only until Monday: The Ringtone Scheduler allows you to set the right ringtone depending on the time or situation. More info can be found in our article about the app.
These mobile games are free in the Google Play Store
- Cartoon Craft
($1.99)A real-time strategy game with over one million downloads. The rating also looks good with 4.2 stars out of 64,000 reviews.
- Dead Bunker 2 HD
($0.99)Only until Monday: A 3D shooter where you have to fight zombies.
Free content for your iPhone and iPad
These apps are free in the App Store
- Camera+
($4.99): If you don't like the camera app in your iPhone, you'll find a good alternative here! Ranked #11 in the iOS charts!
- Battery Charge
($0.99): This app gives you a lot of information about the hardware of your iPhone or iPad.
- µMagnetometer: A high-quality magnetometer, completely without ads and in-app purchases.
- Skywall Pro - HD+ Wallpapers
($2.99): With this app you can get high quality wallpapers on your cell phone! Not very exciting, but ranked 140th in the best photo and video apps.
- Fine - Photo Editor
($1.99): The camera app on your iPhone is too limited for you? Download the pro version of a photo editor here.
- File Explorer & Player [Pro ]
($5.99): There is no real file manager on iOS that shows you paths and folders. With this app you can install it.
- Videdit - Mobile Video Editor
( $0.99 )With this app you can edit your videos in many ways to make them more impressive and unique.
- Cx File Explorer
($1.99): And yet another file manager for iPhone and iPad! Do you find such applications useful?.
These mobile games are free in the AppStore
- The Broken Screen Prank
($2.99): The Broken Screen Prank app offers six pranks for fun with family and friends.
- Fall'n Dunk
($2.99): A simple game where your goal is to break the rope and drop the ball through as many hoops as possible.
- CyberAge
($4.99): In this adventure game, it's your task to solve the mysteries of the unique, sometimes criminal and controversial Iceberg City with the main character Max.
- Angkor: Celebrations
($2.99): A family-friendly match-3 game with engaging gameplay. It tells the story of the player's quests for the ancient heritage, the Ceremonial Kīla.
What do you think of our selection this week? Have you found any other interesting apps or games in the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store? Feel free to share your finds with us in the comments.
