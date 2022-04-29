Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

We are back for NextPit's bi-weekly list of mobile apps and games for your Android phone or iPhone that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday. Between this page going online and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Learn Korean Word Quiz ($8.49) : Learn the Korean alphabet, characters and pronunciations with this Korean word quiz app. Beginners, intermediate and advanced levels available.

: Learn the Korean alphabet, characters and pronunciations with this Korean word quiz app. Beginners, intermediate and advanced levels available. Livemocha: Learn Languages ($0.99) : This special edition of Livemocha offers 12 extra dialogue sessions besides the 27 standard ones. American English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese available.

: This special edition of Livemocha offers 12 extra dialogue sessions besides the 27 standard ones. American English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese available. Speed Math - Mini Math Games ($1.49) : Speed math contains mini math games to practice multiple operations and gives you a very short time to decide whether the equation is true or false. Are you ready?

: Speed math contains mini math games to practice multiple operations and gives you a very short time to decide whether the equation is true or false. Are you ready? Premium Camera ($3.99) : Take a series of photos with a timer using this app. It will take pictures with number of 30 every 10 sec. It works across mobile and wearable devices.

: Take a series of photos with a timer using this app. It will take pictures with number of 30 every 10 sec. It works across mobile and wearable devices. Photo Motion ($2.99) : Animate photos and create amazing short videos with photo motion app.

: Animate photos and create amazing short videos with photo motion app. Phone Booster Pro ($10.99) : If you are looking for an app to optimize the performance of your phone, this application has 4.1 starts from more than 4,000 reviews.

: If you are looking for an app to optimize the performance of your phone, this application has 4.1 starts from more than 4,000 reviews. Task Destroyer ($1.99) : A task manager disguised as a game, mark any appointment as done by shooting them with your spacecraft.

Stickman Legends ($0.99) : Shadow War is a Role Playing Game (RPG) with PVP (Player-vs-Player) scenarios, and it's free of charge for the next seven days.

: Shadow War is a Role Playing Game (RPG) with PVP (Player-vs-Player) scenarios, and it's free of charge for the next seven days. Defense Zone 2 HD ($2.99) : Great tower defense game, but which gets crisply difficult in the higher levels.

: Great tower defense game, but which gets crisply difficult in the higher levels. Rogue Hearts ($0.99) : A challenging roguelike game with dungeon crawl features. Take your heroes into a dangerous adventure inside dungeons and figure out how to survive the waves of monsters, traps, and bosses that lurk in the darkness.

A challenging roguelike game with dungeon crawl features. Take your heroes into a dangerous adventure inside dungeons and figure out how to survive the waves of monsters, traps, and bosses that lurk in the darkness. Z.O.N.A Shadow of Limansk Redux ($1.99) : A post-apocalyptic RPG with classic shooter elements that combines qualities of STALKER and Metro 2033.

: A post-apocalyptic RPG with classic shooter elements that combines qualities of STALKER and Metro 2033. Monster Killer Pro - Shooter ($0.99) : Action shooter with RPG elements and different characters and play styles to choose from.

: Action shooter with RPG elements and different characters and play styles to choose from. Monkey GO Happy ($0.99) : 75 different stages with that old-school Flash game style and simplicity.

: 75 different stages with that old-school Flash game style and simplicity. Stickman Ghost Premium ($0.99) : Battle the darkness with an assortment of swords special moves and items in this side-scrolling action game.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Pedometer Walker ($1.99) : An alternative activity tracker that tries to motivate you to walk slightly more every day.

: An alternative activity tracker that tries to motivate you to walk slightly more every day. MP3 Converter: Audio converter ($2.99) : Convert media files to any audio format. Supported output formats: aac, m4a, m4b, m4v, m4r, ac3, flac, ogg, mp3, amr, mp2, mpg, mpeg, wav, wma and more.

: Convert media files to any audio format. Supported output formats: aac, m4a, m4b, m4v, m4r, ac3, flac, ogg, mp3, amr, mp2, mpg, mpeg, wav, wma and more. Lock Notes Pro ($4.99) : Do you fear someone might take a peek at your notes? Try locking them with FaceID or TouchID on this app.

: Do you fear someone might take a peek at your notes? Try locking them with FaceID or TouchID on this app. Phone Drive: File Storage Sync ($3.99) : Sync files with your Windows or Mac PCs using the iPhone or iPad as a portable storage device.

: Sync files with your Windows or Mac PCs using the iPhone or iPad as a portable storage device. RGB Keyboard ($1.99) : Do you envy all the cool kids with their mechanical RGB keyboards? Now you can use one on your iPhone too (why?).

: Do you envy all the cool kids with their mechanical RGB keyboards? Now you can use one on your iPhone too (why?). Organize Links & Photos ($1.99) : "Bookmark anything," says the description for this app that allows you to save links, notes, images, and more.

: "Bookmark anything," says the description for this app that allows you to save links, notes, images, and more. GradíENT ($0.99) : Apply retro filters and even retro date stamps in your photos, just like in the god old film days.

