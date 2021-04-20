Free apps of the week: 31 paid apps you can download for free right now

A new week and a new list of apps and games for Android and iOS that are free for a limited time in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store! Don't waste any time and save some money by downloading these services to your phone.

Our team updates this lists twice every week, so if you are reading this article a day after its release, some apps may have changed their status from free to paid in the stores. At the time of publishing this article, all the apps listed were available for free for Android and iOS. If you know of any apps that are currently free and worth mentioning, let me know in the comments.

Tip: if you find an interesting app in the list below, but don't want to use the app or game right now, install the app anyway, then remove it from your device. That way, the service will be integrated into your library and you can install it for free in the future when you need it.

Free Android Apps

Free Android productivity apps for a limited time at the Play Store

BabyBook ($2.99 ): Track your baby's development and daily routine with weight, size, and health records.

): Track your baby's development and daily routine with weight, size, and health records. Fast Video Splitter for WhatsApp Status ($0.99 ): Adjust your videos to use as status stories on WhatsApp and directly share the edited file on the messaging app.

): Adjust your videos to use as status on WhatsApp and directly share the edited file on the messaging app. Minimalistic Text Key (pro): Home screen customization app, as the name implies, with a minimalist style (this free app temporarily releases the premium features of the basic app).

Android games temporarily free on Play Store

Free iOS Apps in the App Store Temporarily

Free iOS productivity apps for a limited time in the App Store

Games for iOS currently free

Business Inc. 3D Simulator ( $2.99 ) (in-app purchases available): Manage your own game developer in this strategy game. Hire (or fire) employees, oversee different projects, and beat the competition!

) (in-app purchases available): Manage your own game developer in this strategy game. Hire (or fire) employees, oversee different projects, and beat the competition! Glory of Generals 3: WW2 ( $0.99 ) (in-app purchases available): Classic hexagonal-style strategy game, take on the troops of hundreds of famous WWII generals and relive historic battles.

) (in-app purchases available): Classic hexagonal-style strategy game, take on the troops of hundreds of famous WWII generals and relive historic battles. Neo Monster ( $4.90 ) (in-app purchases available): Very similar to a famous series of Nintendo games... Explore worlds, avoid tall grass, capture and battle thousands of monsters.

) (in-app purchases available): Very similar to a famous series of Nintendo games... Explore worlds, avoid tall grass, capture and battle thousands of monsters. Ninjas Infinity( $10.99 ) (offers in-app purchases): In this action game, you must overcome traps and enemies (including zombies, of course), learn new techniques on scrolls and master the art of the sword.

) (offers in-app purchases): In this action game, you must overcome traps and enemies (including zombies, of course), learn new techniques on scrolls and master the art of the sword. Rogue Hearts ( $0.99 ) (for iPad, in-app purchase available): Following the dungeon crawler style, this strategy game features turn-based tactical battles with randomly generated dungeons.

) (for iPad, in-app purchase available): Following the dungeon crawler style, this strategy game features turn-based tactical battles with randomly generated dungeons. Timber Run ($0.99 ): Cut wood to build a ladder before your opponents in a simple dispute, perfect for passing the time.

): Cut wood to build a ladder before your opponents in a simple dispute, perfect for passing the time. Veritas ( $4.99 ) (offers in-app purchases): After signing up for a survey, you wake up with amnesia and need to figure out what happened, amid puzzles and challenges in a mysterious and dark laboratory environment.

Well, that sums up our list of paid apps that are temporarily free this week! As always, do send us your app suggestions and let us know if we missed an important app in this list.

What other temporarily free apps would you recommend to the NextPit community?