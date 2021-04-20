Free apps of the week: 31 paid apps you can download for free right now
A new week and a new list of apps and games for Android and iOS that are free for a limited time in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store! Don't waste any time and save some money by downloading these services to your phone.
Our team updates this lists twice every week, so if you are reading this article a day after its release, some apps may have changed their status from free to paid in the stores. At the time of publishing this article, all the apps listed were available for free for Android and iOS. If you know of any apps that are currently free and worth mentioning, let me know in the comments.
Tip: if you find an interesting app in the list below, but don't want to use the app or game right now, install the app anyway, then remove it from your device. That way, the service will be integrated into your library and you can install it for free in the future when you need it.
Free Android Apps
Free Android productivity apps for a limited time at the Play Store
- BabyBook
($2.99): Track your baby's development and daily routine with weight, size, and health records.
- Fast Video Splitter for WhatsApp Status
($0.99): Adjust your videos to use as status storieson WhatsApp and directly share the edited file on the messaging app.
- Minimalistic Text Key (pro): Home screen customization app, as the name implies, with a minimalist style (this free app temporarily releases the premium features of the basic app).
Android games temporarily free on Play Store
- Dead Bunker 4 Apocalypse
($0.99): First-person survival game, help scientists defeat the disease that turns humans into zombies.
- DungeonCorp. PLATINUM (
$ 1.99) (offers in-app purchases): A simple strategy game with a nice 16-bit style, collect, equip and use weapons to defeat your opponents.
- Fire and Water
($3.99) (Includes ads): Overcome obstacles and lead the fire and water characters to the end of 45 stages.
- Freelance Simulator
($2.19) (includes ads and in-app purchases): Idle clicker where the goal is to get rich as a freelance developer.
- Hills Legend
($0.99): Survive a world of mysteries, exploring a psychiatric hospital in search of answers.
- Legend of the cartoon (
$2.49) (in-app purchases available): Collect heroes to fight monsters in raids with dozens of characters simultaneously on your phone screen.
- Neo Monsters ($0.99) (in-app purchase available): A lot like a famous series of Nintendo games... Explore worlds, avoid the tall grass, capture and battle with thousands of monsters.
- Shadow of Naught (
$2.99) (not recommended for children under 13): An adventure game in the best noir style, with an engaging story and accessible gameplay.
- Stickman Ghost 2 ($0.99) (includes ads and in-app purchases): Survive an intense stickman battle in a Star Wars parody game.
Free iOS Apps in the App Store Temporarily
Free iOS productivity apps for a limited time in the App Store
- Asketch (0.99): With support for Apple Pencil, Asketch allows you to draw easily on your tablet, with a gesture-controlled interface, several types of brushes and tools to undo actions.
- Colorscape - color your photos: In-app purchases available): Colouring books seem to come back into fashion from time to time. With this app, you can turn your photos into illustrations to color, both on the iPhone/iPad screen and on paper.
- InfoGraphic and Poster Creator
($0.99): want to create invitations, graphics for websites or presentations? This app offers several templates ready to customize.
- MarineTraffic - Ship Tracking(
$5.49) (offers in-app purchases): Suddenly interested in maritime traffic after the Ever Given drama in the Suez Canal? Track major trade routes and understand a bit about today's logistical challenges.
- Mirror for Samsung TV/ LG Smart TV / Sony TV / Chromecast ($5.49) (offers in-app purchases): Some recent Smart TV models are compatible with the AirPlay2 system for iPhone/iPad/Mac mirroring. For those who do not have a compatible TV can use the Mirror apps to display content from the device on the big screen.
- Plant Light Meter
($4.99): with the change of season, knowing the right amount of light can ensure the health of your plants indoors. Plant Light Meter suggests the ideal conditions for different types of houseplants.
- Snap Markup - Annotation Tool
($4.99): Make quick and easy annotations on camera photos, screenshots and more. Snap Markup offers tools for zooming, marking, arrows, and even blur and rotation effects.
- Sticky - Memes & Sticker Maker ($0
.99)(offers in-app purchases): Create custom animated memes and stickers for use in iMessage, WhatsApp and other messaging apps. Or explore packs of stickers from people all over the world.
- Virtual Backgrounds (
$0.99) (offers in-app purchases): Working from home and didn't have time to clean up the mess? Virtual Backgrounds includes virtual backgrounds to use in the video conferencing app.
Games for iOS currently free
- Business Inc. 3D Simulator (
$2.99) (in-app purchases available): Manage your own game developer in this strategy game. Hire (or fire) employees, oversee different projects, and beat the competition!
- Glory of Generals 3: WW2 (
$0.99) (in-app purchases available): Classic hexagonal-style strategy game, take on the troops of hundreds of famous WWII generals and relive historic battles.
- Neo Monster (
$4.90) (in-app purchases available): Very similar to a famous series of Nintendo games... Explore worlds, avoid tall grass, capture and battle thousands of monsters.
- Ninjas Infinity(
$10.99) (offers in-app purchases): In this action game, you must overcome traps and enemies (including zombies, of course), learn new techniques on scrolls and master the art of the sword.
- Rogue Hearts (
$0.99) (for iPad, in-app purchase available): Following the dungeon crawler style, this strategy game features turn-based tactical battles with randomly generated dungeons.
- Timber Run
($0.99): Cut wood to build a ladder before your opponents in a simple dispute, perfect for passing the time.
- Veritas (
$4.99) (offers in-app purchases): After signing up for a survey, you wake up with amnesia and need to figure out what happened, amid puzzles and challenges in a mysterious and dark laboratory environment.
Well, that sums up our list of paid apps that are temporarily free this week! As always, do send us your app suggestions and let us know if we missed an important app in this list.
What other temporarily free apps would you recommend to the NextPit community?
